ARTICLE
12 January 2026

W-2G Reporting Threshold Raised To $2,000: What Tribal Casinos Need To Know

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
The IRS has finalized changes that took effect January 1, 2026. The W-2G reporting threshold for slot machine winnings is now $2,000, up from $1,200.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kenneth Parsons
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Holland & Knight are most popular:
  • within Strategy topic(s)

The IRS has finalized changes that took effect January 1, 2026. The W-2G reporting threshold for slot machine winnings is now $2,000, up from $1,200. This change, part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, will help reduce interruptions for players and ease paperwork for casinos.

Key Points

  • effective January 1, 2026
  • new threshold: $2,000 for slot machine winnings
  • indexed for inflation starting in 2027
  • updated Form W-2G and draft instructions are now available

Timing: Reporting at $2,000 has been allowed since January 1. The IRS published the final form on January 7, 2026, so casinos should now use the updated form for all reporting. While still in draft, the instructions confirm that the new $2,000 threshold applies to W-2G.

What It Means for Casinos: The higher threshold means fewer interruptions for players and less administrative work overall. Adjusting to the new threshold may involve some effort behind the scenes, especially with annual inflation adjustments coming in 2027.

Looking Ahead: There is ongoing discussion about whether the threshold should be raised further, both in the U.S. Congress and through administrative channels. Holland & Knight is engaged in these conversations and will share updates as developments occur.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kenneth Parsons
Kenneth Parsons
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More