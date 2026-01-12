Class Action Targets Stake.us, Drake And Adin Ross For Illegal Gambling Promotion

A new class action complaint has been filed against Stake.us and celebrity endorsers Drake and Adin Ross, alleging that Stake.us operates as an illegal online gambling platform in violation of federal and Virginia law. The suit claims that Stake.us, marketed as a "social casino," misleads consumers by purporting to offer safe, free gaming while actually enabling real-money gambling through its virtual currencies, Gold Coins and Stake Cash.

Stake.us is a popular platform in the "social casino" (or "sweepstakes casino") segment. Social casinos offer casino-style games, often with free-to-play options, and operate as an alternative to state-licensed real-money online casinos. Stake.us promotes a hybrid free-to-play model in which the purchase of "Gold Coins" also provides the user with "Stake Cash" that the plaintiffs allege can be redeemed for cryptocurrency or digital gift cards at a 1:1 rate with the U.S. dollar. The plaintiffs allege that this effectively allows users to wager and cash out real money.

Key allegations include:

Stake.us is accused of bypassing U.S. gambling regulations by bundling Gold Coins (for entertainment) with Stake Cash (redeemable for real money), thus facilitating illegal gambling activity.

The platform's marketing, heavily promoted by Drake and Ross through live-streamed gambling sessions and social media, is alleged to have misrepresented the legality and safety of Stake.us, luring consumers—including Virginia residents—into unlawful gambling.

Plaintiffs claim substantial consumer harm, including financial losses and increased risk of gambling addiction, resulting from deceptive advertising and the misleading "social casino" label.

The complaint seeks damages under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act (VCPA), including treble damages, restitution and injunctive relief.

Key takeaways:

The Stake.us lawsuit is part of a rapidly expanding series of class actions against social casino operators, including separate actions against Stake.us filed in Illinois, California and Missouri. Plaintiffs across the U.S. are challenging platforms that use dual-currency models (e.g., Gold Coins and Stake Cash) to simulate gambling, arguing these systems constitute illegal gambling under state law.

Celebrities who are engaged in promoting unlicensed gaming platforms may risk their marketability and ability to be endorsers for platforms in licensed gaming segments, which are subject to state gaming commission oversight and in some states, vendor licensing requirements.

The case comes on the heels of advocacy by the American Gaming Association and state regulators calling for stricter enforcement against social/sweepstakes casino models, citing risks to consumers and the integrity of regulated gaming markets.

The case underscores regulatory risks for promoters and co-promotional partners involved with unlicensed online social casinos that approach real-money gambling experiences and offer prizes or cash payouts. Companies and individuals engaged in similar promotional activities should review their diligence and compliance strategies, as well as contractual protections, to mitigate exposure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.