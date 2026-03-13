Global Advertising Law Trends: Key Takeaways From The Latest GALA Report For Agencies

The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) is an international network of independent law firms that focus on advertising, marketing, media, and privacy law.

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The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) is an international network of independent law firms that focus on advertising, marketing, media, and privacy law. This network gathers together attorneys from dozens of countries who advise brands, agencies, and media companies on how advertising rules differ across jurisdictions. GALA's primary mission is to help companies navigate the […]

The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) is an international network of independent law firms that focus on advertising, marketing, media, and privacy law. This network gathers together attorneys from dozens of countries who advise brands, agencies, and media companies on how advertising rules differ across jurisdictions.

GALA's primary mission is to help companies navigate the complex and rapidly changing global regulatory landscape for advertising and marketing, including AI-generated advertising, influencer marketing, consumer protection enforcement, and cross-border compliance.

GALA just released its 2026 Advertising Law Predictions Report, full of updates on regulatory developments, enforcement priorities, and compliance risks which are likely to shape and impact advertising and media law.

Here are some takeaways from this year's report.

Compliance. It's no surprise that compliance is top of mind as it has become more complex, global, and driven by emerging and fast moving technology. Regulators around the world are tightening rules governing digital marketing transparency, consumer privacy, and advertising claims.

Gala highlights several global trends driving enforcement activity: growing regulation of AI-generated advertising content, expanding data protection and privacy enforcement, increased scrutiny of environmental and sustainability claims, oversight of influencer marketing, regulation of sensitive industries such as gambling, alcohol, and advertising to children, and enforcement against ambush marketing tied to major sporting events.

Governments and consumer protection agencies are increasingly focused on transparency, consumer protection, and accountability in digital marketing ecosystems.

For agencies that operate across multiple markets, compliance risk can arise in multiple jurisdictions simultaneously.

Focus on Agencies. Historically, enforcement actions primarily targeted brands. But regulators are increasingly examining the role agencies play in campaign design, influencer coordination, and data-driven advertising. This shift means there will be greater scrutiny of disclosures and substantiation, contractual liability tied to advertising claims, and agencies will be responsible for compliance programs and oversight when using AI generated content. Legal departments and agencies will (and should) work hand and hand with brands.

Artificial Intelligence. As AI tools become integrated into creative production, regulators are focusing on disclosure obligations for AI-generated or AI-assisted content. Agencies should implement internal policies governing how AI is used in ad creation and ensure claims generated by AI are properly substantiated.

Privacy IS Advertising. Data-driven advertising – particularly behavioral targeting -continues to attract scrutiny from regulators worldwide. Agencies must ensure campaigns comply with evolving data protection laws and consent requirements, particularly when using tracking technologies or cross-platform targeting.

Not Easy Being Green. Environmental marketing claims such as “sustainable,” “carbon neutral,” or “eco-friendly” are increasingly being challenged by regulators and competitors. Agencies should ensure that environmental claims are clear, specific, and supported by evidence before launching campaigns.

Global Influencer Marketing Compliance. Influencer marketing remains a high-risk area. Regulators are focusing on clear disclosure of sponsored relationships, authenticity of endorsements, and misleading product claims. Agencies managing influencer campaigns should maintain structured compliance protocols and monitoring systems.

Think Global – but get a local lawyer. Advertising rules vary widely across jurisdictions, especially for sectors like alcohol, gambling, and advertising to children. Agencies running international campaigns must account for local advertising laws, sponsorship restrictions, and event-specific rules such as ambush marketing restrictions around global sporting events.

Agencies that build strong compliance frameworks today will be better positioned to protect their clients—and themselves—from the growing wave of advertising enforcement worldwide. Agencies should also consider implementing internal advertising compliance checklists before launching campaigns. And of course, consult a qualified attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.