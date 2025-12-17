ARTICLE
17 December 2025

Tyson Settles Greenwashing Lawsuit (Podcast)

KD
In a landmark settlement announced this week, Tyson Foods agreed to stop marketing its beef products as ​"climate-smart" or promising ​"net-zero by 2050" unless those claims...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Gonzalo E. Mon and Katherine (Katie) Rogers
In a landmark settlement announced this week, Tyson Foods agreed to stop marketing its beef products as "climate-smart" or promising "net-zero by 2050" unless those claims are first verified by an independent expert. The agreement — resolving a consumer-protection lawsuit brought by Environmental Working Group (EWG) — prohibits Tyson from making or repeating such environmental claims for the next five years unless they rest on substantiated science.

For companies, the takeaway is clear: sustainability and climate-related marketing must now meet a high bar. Legal, compliance, and marketing teams should scrutinize such claims for evidentiary support and be ready for third-party verification — even in the absence of regulator-driven enforcement.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon and Katie Rogers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

