ARTICLE
9 October 2025

N.Y. Appellate Court Holds That Section 230 And First Amendment Protect Social Media Algorithmic Content Recommendation

In Patterson v. Meta Platforms, Inc., the New York Appellate Division, Fourth Department, held in a split decision that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act ("Section 230")––a federal statute that prohibits treating providers of "interactive computer services" as publishers of third-party content ––barred tort causes of action that sought to hold several social media companies liable for their algorithmic content recommendations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

