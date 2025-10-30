Logan Paul's Company Picks A Fight With Lionel Messi (Podcast)

self

What happens when a celebrity sports drink rivalry spills from the gym to the courtroom? Prime Hydration, co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI, has sued soccer legend Lionel Messi's Más+ brand, alleging false advertising about Messi's role in founding and developing the drink. The case raises fresh questions about how much celebrity involvement actually matters to consumers.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo Mon.

