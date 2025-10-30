ARTICLE
30 October 2025

Plaintiffs Claim Skechers Emails Create False Sense Of Urgency (Podcast)

After the Washington Supreme Court ruled that misleading subject lines can violate the state's Commercial Electronic Mail Act (CEMA), Skechers now faces a similar class action.
After the Washington Supreme Court ruled that misleading subject lines can violate the state's Commercial Electronic Mail Act (CEMA), Skechers now faces a similar class action. The lawsuit claims the company created a false sense of urgency by announcing that sales would end — only to later extend them.

This episode explores how the case underscores growing risks around email marketing and why brands should review subject line practices to avoid costly CEMA violations.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo Mon.

