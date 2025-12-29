CRTC Replaces Semi-Annual STIR/SHAKEN Reports With Targeted Inquiries; Simplified Annual Reports Required For New Implementers

As delineated in our previous Client Advisory, the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC" or "Commission") suspended the requirement to file semi-annual STIR/SHAKEN implementation status reports pending a review of the reporting process.

On December 16, 2025, the CRTC has now completed that review and issued Compliance and Enforcement and Telecom Decision 2025-343, formally eliminating semi-annual status reports for most providers and replacing them with targeted inquiries as needed. Providers still implementing STIR/SHAKEN must file two simplified annual reports. Core STIR/SHAKEN technical obligations remain unchanged.

Following the October 2025 suspension, the Commission has now formally amended the STIR/SHAKEN reporting regime established in Decision 2021-123. The Commission concluded that providers with STIR/SHAKEN tokens have implemented standards diligently, and semi-annual reports no longer provide sufficient incremental value to justify the administrative burden.

Key Changes:

For providers that have filed at least four semi-annual reports as of December 16, 2025: All semi-annual reporting obligations are eliminated. The Commission will monitor compliance through targeted inquiries issued as it deems necessary.

For providers that have not yet filed four semi-annual reports: Two simplified annual reports are required as a condition of service under sections 24 and 24.1 of the Telecommunications Act. These reports must be filed by May 31 of each year and describe progress as of March 31. No further reporting is required after the second annual report.

What the Simplified Annual Reports Must Include

Providers subject to annual reporting must submit implementation readiness assessment reports covering:

Brief description of STIR/SHAKEN implementation progress, including work completed, problems encountered, equipment testing status, and next steps

IP interconnection efforts, including new operational STIR/SHAKEN-compatible interconnections established since the last report

Authentication data (for the last month of the reporting period): number and percentage of originated VoIP calls containing STIR/SHAKEN attestations

Verification data (for the last month of the reporting period): number and percentage of terminated VoIP calls with verification events

Token application date with the Canadian Secure Token Governance Authority

Ability to pass SIP identity headers between IP interconnects

Attestation level assignment practices for non-IP customers (levels A/B)

Treatment of intra-network IP calls (marking or other means)

Use of Verstat parameter to indicate authentication status to end users

Attestation level statistics (for the last month): breakdown of originated and terminated calls by attestation level (A, B, C, No attestation)

