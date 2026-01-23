Beyond The Court: NCAA Infractions Turn Into Federal Indictments

Takeaways

The DOJ gambling indictments include 20 NCAA basketball players allegedly targeted for bribes to exceed their NIL compensation.

According to NCAA President Charlie Baker, all those indicted were part of completed or ongoing NCAA investigations and the allegations underscore the need for stronger state and industry action to curb threats like "prop bets" and athlete solicitation for insider information.

The College Sports Commission launched an anonymous tip line as integrity concerns grow, and both NCAA and federal agencies continue monitoring gambling‑related risks amid evolving NIL compensation landscapes.

On Jan. 15, 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges and released indictments for 26 people related to an international conspiracy to fix Division I men's basketball games. The alleged scheme involved the targeting of over 39 players at more than 17 different NCAA schools during the last two basketball seasons to ensure the players' teams failed to cover first-half and full-game point spreads.

Of those charged, 20 were NCAA players targeted based on a belief that bribe payments typically from $10,000 to $30,000 would meaningfully supplement, or exceed, the players' name, image, and likeness (NIL) compensation. At least four players implicated were active this season after transferring from the institutions where the alleged criminal conduct occurred. All four indicted players have been removed from their current rosters. The indictments also describe the conduct of at least 19 other players who were not currently charged.

NCAA Statement

In response to the indictments, NCAA President Charlie Baker issued a statement noting that NCAA enforcement had finished or open investigations into almost all the teams identified in the indictments. These enforcement actions resulted in previous lifetime bans for four of the indicted players for either refusing to cooperate with investigators or conduct similar to that alleged in the indictments, he said. Over the past few months, the NCAA has issued gambling-related permanent bans for several players not identified in the indictments.

Baker said:

The Association has and will continue to aggressively pursue sports betting violations in college athletics using a layered integrity monitoring program that covers over 22,000 contests, but we still need the remaining states, regulators and gaming companies to eliminate threats to integrity [such as collegiate prop bets] to better protect athletes and leagues from integrity risks and predatory bettors.

(A "prop bet" or "proposition bet" is a gamble on an event that occurs during a game but has nothing to do with the game's outcome or final score.)

The NCAA's statement reiterates Baker's efforts seeking federal and state agencies' help to curb player harassment, solicitation for insider information, and "spot fixing," specifically seeking to ban prediction markets and player prop bets.

Previous Indictments

The indictments come after the October 2025 arrests of 34 people for illegal wagering on professional basketball and rigged poker games. Two of the individuals indicted for gambling on professional games also were indicted for criminal conduct with these NCAA games. After the NCAA enforcement actions and the October indictments, the NCAA retreated from serious consideration and approval of lessening gambling restrictions on college athletes.

Uncertainty; Commission

Both the NCAA penalties and the criminal indictments arise at an unprecedented time for players' ability to be legally compensated directly from their schools and from third parties for their NIL rights. Enforcement of rules around these payments, however, remains a challenge and seemingly identified lesser paid students to target for illegal bribes.

The College Sports Commission (CSC), the enforcement body overseeing NIL and direct athlete compensation, launched an anonymous tip line to enhance integrity and compliance. According to CSC CEO Bryan Seeley, "One of the foundational aspects of any compliance program is reporting methods .... and it's important to have methods that people feel comfortable using, which often involves providing anonymous reporting."

In addition to the CSC's tip line, the DOJ provided with the indictments a public tip line for the FBI Philadelphia Field Office. Anyone with information about these gambling schemes can call and reference "NCAA point-shaving."

