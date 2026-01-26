Massachusetts AG Wins Early Round In Sports Betting Fight

- within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
- Massachusetts AG Andrea Joy Campbell obtained a preliminary injunction against online prediction market platform KalshiEX, LLC (Kalshi) barring it from offering sports-related event contracts to Massachusetts customers.
- In the court's opinion granting the preliminary injunction and denying Kalshi's motion to dismiss, it determined that Massachusetts is likely to succeed on the merits of its claim that Kalshi is a sports wagering platform requiring licensure, among other findings.
- According to the court's order, Kalshi is prohibited from accepting online sports wagers or related event contracts from Massachusetts customers unless it complies with the Commonwealth's sports gaming laws, one of which would require Kalshi to obtain a license from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
- We previously covered AG Campbell's filing of the lawsuit in this case.
