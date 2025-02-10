ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Securing Retirement: Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies For Plan Sponsors And ERISA Fiduciaries (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

United States Technology
Candace L. Quinn and Kurt Sanger
Buchanan attorneys Candace Quinn and Kurt Sanger, and guest speaker, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Senior Complex Claims Director Camille Cribaro-Mello, Esq., presented a webinar addressing the critical importance of cybersecurity in managing ERISA retirement plans. This webinar provided strategies to protect you from risk of personal liability and protect plans from losses. It also explored the responsibilities of ERISA fiduciaries and potential for personal liability, including to what extent fiduciary liability insurance may offset cybersecurity risk.

Corporate plan sponsors and ERISA retirement plan fiduciaries can mitigate risk of potential planned losses and costly litigation by working with ERISA and Cybersecurity counsel to take proactive steps to protect plan assets and participants' sensitive financial data from cybersecurity threats. Attendees learned best practices for enhancing cybersecurity and addressing vendor management from increased cyber threats.

The session highlighted the responsibility of ERISA fiduciaries to undertake strong cybersecurity measures, ensuring the safety and integrity of employees' hard-earned assets in a digital landscape. Participants gained actionable insights to safeguard their retirement plans against potential cybersecurity breaches and thefts.

