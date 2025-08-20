Ankura CTIX FLASH Update - August 19, 2025

Malware Activity

Exploitation of Vulnerabilities and AI System Risks

Recent cybersecurity developments reveal a persistent threat from the Russian hacking group EncryptHub, active since mid-2024, which exploits a now-patched Windows vulnerability (CVE-2025-26633) through sophisticated social engineering and technical exploits. Their campaigns involve impersonating IT personnel via Microsoft Teams to initiate remote access, deploying malicious MSC files, and establishing persistence through PowerShell scripts communicating with their command-and-control (C2) servers. They also leverage legitimate platforms like Brave Support to host malware, utilizing tools such as Go-based loaders and fake video conferencing sites to bypass defenses. Concurrently, a new frontier of cyber threats targets AI language models like ChatGPT, where attackers exploit "prompt injection" techniques—crafting deceptive prompts to manipulate AI outputs, disclose sensitive data, or produce malicious content—posing significant privacy and security risks. Both developments underscore the critical need for layered security measures, continuous threat intelligence, and vigilant user awareness to mitigate these multifaceted threats and safeguard digital ecosystems. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

Workday Breach Linked to ShinyHunters Extortion Group's Recent Attack Campaign Targeting Salesforce Instances

Workday, a major HR and finance company, has disclosed a data breach involving a third-party customer relationship management (CRM) system, where attackers accessed business contact information such as names, phone numbers, and email addresses. The breach is part of a broader social engineering campaign targeting large organizations, where attackers pose as IT or HR representatives, contacting employees via phone or text to trick them into revealing personal information or account access. The attack has been linked to the notorious cybercrime groups Scattered Spider and ShinyHunters, known for targeting Salesforce instances, highlighted last week in CTIX FLASH Update: August 15, 2025. These groups employ social engineering tactics to persuade employees to link malicious OAuth applications s to Salesforce systems, enabling them to download and steal company databases. The stolen data is subsequently used for extortion, as seen in attacks on companies like Adidas, Allianz Life, Cisco, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Google, and Air France and KLM. Workday emphasized that customer tenants or their data were not accessed, and the company has implemented safeguards to prevent similar incidents. The Workday breach was discovered on August 6, and it highlights the growing threat of social engineering and phishing attacks targeting CRM platforms.

Vulnerabilities

Cisco Patches Critical RCE in Secure Firewall Management Center Amid Broader Security Fixes

Cisco has released urgent security updates to address a maximum-severity remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in the RADIUS subsystem of its Secure Firewall Management Center (FMC) Software. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-20265 (CVSS 10/10), discovered internally by Cisco researcher Brandon Sakai, stems from improper input handling during RADIUS authentication and affects FMC versions 7.0.7 and 7.7.0 when RADIUS is enabled for web or SSH management. It allows unauthenticated attackers to inject and execute arbitrary shell commands with elevated privileges, though Cisco notes it has not been exploited in the wild. While the vendor provides free patches, the only mitigation for those unable to update is disabling RADIUS and using alternatives such as local accounts, LDAP, or SAML SSO. In addition to this critical flaw, Cisco issued fixes for thirteen (13) high and medium-severity vulnerabilities across its firewall, ASA, IOS, and IOS XE products, covering denial-of-service (DoS) and injection issues. Most lack workarounds, except for CVE-2025-20127, which can be mitigated by removing the TLS 1.3 cipher, making timely updates essential given the frequent targeting of network appliances by attackers. CTIX analysts urge any affected readers to apply mitigations immediately if they have not already done so.

