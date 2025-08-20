AI In Aerospace And Defense (Video)

self

Over the last few years, AI has been in action. With dynamic pricing, predictive maintenance and real-time optimizations, AI is actively reshaping industries. In the field services sector, where business manage tons of data, there is a massive opportunity for improvement. Now is the time for companies to be specific about what they want to fix, and plant the seeds for lasting transformation.

AI In Aerospace and Defense

In the third episode of AI-Driven Performance Improvement, host and A&M Private Equity Generative AI leader Anil Kumar explores the emerging role of AI in the aerospace and defense industry. Joined by Managing Director and Aerospace expert Lou Peluso, Anil unpacks the opportunities and limitations of AI adoption in a sector defined by high complexity, innovation and mission-critical systems.

The episode discusses how AI is still in the early stages of deployment, with most companies running small-scale pilots and experiments. However, the potential is astounding - from optimizing air traffic management and enhancing safety protocols to improving system design and mission performance while reducing costs. With 80% of aerospace system costs determined in the design phase, the strategic use of AI in early development could be transformative.

Listen to learn how AI can help solve operational inefficiencies, manage disruption and free up human capacity for innovation and deep technical analysis. The conversation also covers what it will take for companies to move beyond experimentation and unlock AI's full potential.

Originally published 12 August 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.