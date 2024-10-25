The Evolution Of Password Management

In today's digital landscape, robust password management is critical to information security. With the increasing complexity of cyber threats, ensuring secure access to sensitive information has become more critical than ever. Passwords are among the most widely used methods for authenticating users to systems, applications, and networks. However, outdated password policies, such as enforcing strict complexity rules and frequent changes, have proven impractical and ineffective in maintaining security.

To address this evolving challenge, regulatory bodies and standards organizations like the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) have developed guidelines to improve password management practices, emphasizing security while considering usability and user experience. The latest guidance from NIST reflects a shift toward user-friendly, risk-based password policies, moving away from mandatory complexity and periodic password changes. That said, ISO 27001, an international standard for information security management, still adheres to more traditional password practices, offering a structured approach within its certification framework.

This comparison provides a detailed analysis of the NIST SP 800-63B password policies, and ISO 27001, highlighting their fundamental differences, advantages, and limitations. The aim is to offer organizations insights into adopting the best practices for password management tailored to their specific security needs and regulatory requirements. By understanding the nuances of both standards, businesses can better secure their digital environments while fostering a user-friendly authentication experience.

Through this comparison, organizations can make informed decisions about their password policies, balancing security, compliance, and ease of use.

Practice Between NIST and ISO 27001 Password Policy

The password policies and controls of NIST and ISO 27001 have some significant differences, though they also share similarities due to their focus on securing information systems. Here is a comparison of the key differences between the latest NIST password practices (outlined in NIST SP 800-63B) and ISO 27001 controls:

Password Complexity and Length

NIST:

Prioritizes password length over complexity, recommending a minimum of eight characters and encouraging longer passwords (12-14 characters or more).



It discourages strict composition rules like requiring uppercase letters, numbers, or symbols and instead focuses on longer, user-friendly passwords or passphrases.

ISO 27001:

Typically emphasizes password complexity as part of its controls. Organizations following ISO 27001 often implement rules requiring uppercase letters, numbers, special characters, and a minimum length (commonly eight characters).



Complexity requirements are often more rigid than NIST requirements.

Periodic Password Changes

NIST:

No longer recommends forced periodic password changes unless there is evidence of compromise (e.g., breached passwords).



Frequent password changes can weaken security, leading users to adopt predictable or weaker passwords.

ISO 27001:

Still requires or recommends periodic password changes, generally every 60 to 90 days, as part of an organization's information security policies.



This control is typically more prescriptive and less flexible than NIST.

Use of Common or Weak Passwords

NIST:

Strongly emphasize blocking weak, commonly used passwords by using password blacklists (checking against known breached passwords).



This helps prevent users from selecting easily guessable passwords.

ISO 27001:

ISO 27001 does not explicitly mandate the use of blacklists to prevent weak passwords but does encourage the use of controls that ensure passwords are sufficiently strong and unique.



Some organizations may adopt this practice, but it is not as explicit or recommended as in NIST.

Password Hints and Knowledge-Based Authentication

NIST:

Discourages the use of password hints or knowledge-based authentication** (e.g., security questions like "What is your mother's maiden name?") due to their vulnerability to social engineering or public information.

ISO 27001:

The standard does not directly address password hints, but organizations are expected to implement secure password recovery mechanisms as part of their broader access control policies.

Password Managers and Copy/Paste Functionality

NIST:

Recommends allowing users to copy/paste passwords to encourage the use of password managers.



NIST advocates for password managers, recognizing that they enable the creation of strong, unique passwords without relying on user memory.

ISO 27001:

Does not explicitly address password managers or allow/disallow the copy/paste of passwords, though organizations are generally expected to use strong password management practices.



Password managers may be used, but ISO 27001 does not make specific recommendations on this.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

NIST:

Strongly emphasizes the use of multi-factor authentication (MFA) as a critical layer of security, reducing reliance on passwords alone. MFA should be used whenever possible.

ISO 27001:

ISO 27001 encourages the use of MFA where appropriate, particularly for sensitive or high-risk systems. However, it is not as strongly recommended as in NIST.



ISO 27001 focuses more on access control policies and risk-based security measures rather than mandating MFA in all cases.

Password Reset Policies

NIST:

Recommends providing secure password reset mechanisms that do not rely on weak authentication methods (like security questions).



NIST emphasizes strong identity verification during the reset process to prevent unauthorized access.

ISO 27001:

Password reset procedures are expected to be secure as part of the access control policies, though ISO 27001 does not provide as much specific guidance on the reset process as NIST.



Organizations following ISO 27001 are expected to adopt secure reset mechanisms but with less emphasis on avoiding specific methods like knowledge-based questions.

Passphrases vs Traditional Passwords

NIST:

Advocates for using passphrases (e.g., "myCoffeeTable456") instead of shorter, complex passwords, as they are easier to remember and more secure due to their length.

ISO 27001:

Does not specifically promote passphrases but recommends the use of secure and unique passwords as part of its access control and authentication policies. Passphrase usage may vary depending on organizational policy.

Certifiability and Flexibility

NIST:

NIST is more flexible in how organizations implement its guidelines, allowing them to tailor password policies based on risk, environment, and user needs. It is not prescriptive, and there is no certification requirement.

ISO 27001

ISO 27001 is certifiable, which means that organizations must adhere to the standard's controls (including password policies) to achieve certification. Depending on the auditor's interpretation and organizational policies, this can lead to a more rigid implementation of password rules.

Summary of Key Differences

Aspect NIST ISO 27001 Password Length Minimum 8, encourages longer passwords Commonly 8 characters or more Password Complexity Prioritizes length, no complexity rules Requires complexity (e.g., symbols, numbers) Periodic Change Not recommended unless compromised Often required periodically (e.g., 60-90 days) Weak/Blacklisted Passwords Explicitly blocked (via password blacklist) Not explicitly required Password Managers Encourages use and copy/paste functionality No explicit mention MFA Strongly recommended Recommended but not always mandatory Password Hints/Questions Discouraged Secure reset processes are encouraged but less specific Passphrases Encouraged Not explicitly recommended Certifiability No certification required Certifiable with specific controls

Microsoft also provides the password management recommendations as below:

1. Avoid password expiration unless there is evidence of compromise.

2. Use Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to secure all accounts.

3. Adopt passwordless authentication where possible (e.g., Windows Hello, Microsoft Authenticator, security keys).

4. Block weak and common passwords through Azure AD Password Protection tools.

5. Prioritize password length (12+ characters) over complexity.

6. Encourage password managers to store and generate strong passwords.

7. Monitor for compromised credentials and respond quickly to breaches.

8. Simplify the password reset process using secure verification methods.

9. Remove legacy authentication protocols that do not support MFA.

10. Use smart password policies in Azure AD to enforce security dynamically.

Microsoft's recommendations align closely with NIST framework practices and promote the use of its security solutions for password management.

Conclusion

NIST's latest password guidelines focus on making password policies more user-friendly while enhancing security through longer passwords and passphrases and avoiding periodic changes. They encourage flexibility, avoid rigid rules for password complexity, and emphasize multi-factor authentication and the use of password managers.

ISO 27001, a certifiable standard, has more prescriptive requirements for password complexity, periodic changes, and overall controls. It generally follows more traditional password practices but can allow organizations to adapt based on risk assessments,

If obtaining ISO 27001 certification is not a priority, Ankura recommends adopting password policies aligned with NIST standards, supplemented by multi-factor authentication (MFA) and the use of password managers to enhance overall password security. Ankura offers support to organizations in assessing and optimizing their current password policies and management procedures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.