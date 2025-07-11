Publication Alert: Encrypted Messaging In The Crosshairs: Compliance, Legal Risks, And Global Perspectives

K&L Gates partners Corey Bieber and Guillermo Christensen have published an article in Volume 2 of the June 2025 edition of CPI Antitrust Chronicle.

The article, titled "Encrypted Messaging in the Crosshairs: Compliance, Legal Risks, and Global Perspectives", discusses encrypted messaging applications such as WhatsApp and Signal and how these are recommended over unencrypted communication methods.

It serves as a useful and timely reminder for businesses to consider using these applications to better secure their communications and ensure that they put a system in place to govern their use. The article can be found here.

