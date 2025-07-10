ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Client Intelligent Conversations Series - Digital Transformation: Future-Proofing Business (Podcast)

In this series produced by FT Studio, we bring together industry leaders, academia and BCLP to discuss the big issues and trends shaping the future of business.
United States Technology
Marcus Pearl,Douglas Mishkin, and Val Paverd

Always important, sometimes feared, and often misunderstood. Digital transformation is essential for any business aiming to thrive in these rapidly changing times

Episode 3 - digital transformation: future-proofing business

In this episode, BCLP's Doug Mishkin, Val Paverd, and Marcus Pearl are joined by transformation enablement expert Ed Hansen to unpack the real-world challenges and opportunities that come with embracing digital change.

Hosted by award-winning journalist Nellie de Goguel, the conversation explores how to future-proof your business, close smarter deals, and bring everyone along on the journey.

The conversation started long before today—listen to our previous episodes.

