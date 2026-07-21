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21 July 2026

SEC Staff Issues New Section 13 Guidance Clarifying Beneficial Ownership Determinations And Disclosures

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The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance has issued five new interpretations clarifying beneficial ownership standards under Exchange Act Sections 13(d) and 13(g). These interpretations address the application of beneficial ownership rules to holders of cash-settled total return equity swaps and provide guidance on required Schedule 13D disclosures regarding investor identity and controlling persons.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Alan Dye,Richard Parrino,Weston Gaines
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In the new interpretations, the Division clarifies the application of the beneficial ownership standards of Exchange Act Section 13(d) and Rule 13d-3 to holders of total return equity swaps settled exclusively in cash. The staff also provides guidance on required Schedule 13D disclosures regarding the identity of certain investors and controlling persons of entities filing on Schedule 13D.

Although the CFIs are not rules, regulations, or statements of the Commission, they provide important staff direction on compliance with beneficial ownership reporting requirements. The CFIs, which appear on the SEC's website as staff guidance under the topic “Exchange Act Sections 13(d) and 13(g) and Regulation 13D-G Beneficial Ownership Reporting,” can be viewed here.

Click here to read our full SEC Update publication.

 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Alan Dye
Alan Dye
Photo of Richard Parrino
Richard Parrino
Photo of Brian O'Fahey
Brian O'Fahey
Photo of Weston Gaines
Weston Gaines
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Steve Abrams
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