SEC Proposed Rule: Opt In (Or Out!) Of Semiannual Reporting

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On May 5, 2026, the SEC issued its long-anticipated proposed rule that would allow publicly reporting companies to elect semiannual reporting on a new Form 10-S in lieu of quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. According to the SEC, the amendments would “provide greater flexibility to reporting companies to select the interim reporting frequency that best serves the company and its investors.” Comments are due in 60 days.
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