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11 May 2026

SEC Proposed Rule: Opt In (Or Out!) Of Semiannual Reporting

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The SEC has released a comprehensive proposal that could reshape regulatory frameworks and compliance requirements. This document outlines significant changes that may impact financial institutions, public companies, and market participants. Understanding the full scope of these proposed rules is essential for stakeholders preparing for potential regulatory shifts.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Melanie Ruthrauff Levy,John T. Rudy,Daniel A. Bagliebter
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On May 5, 2026, the SEC issued its long-anticipated proposed rule that would allow publicly reporting companies to elect semiannual reporting on a new Form 10-S in lieu of quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. According to the SEC, the amendments would “provide greater flexibility to reporting companies to select the interim reporting frequency that best serves the company and its investors.” Comments are due in 60 days.

Find the SEC’s full proposal here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Melanie Ruthrauff Levy
Melanie Ruthrauff Levy
Photo of John T. Rudy
John T. Rudy
Photo of Anne L. Bruno
Anne L. Bruno
Photo of Daniel A. Bagliebter
Daniel A. Bagliebter
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