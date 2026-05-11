Leadership In The Law: Fireside Chat With David Tressler, Chief Legal Officer And Corporate Secretary Of Commonwealth Fusion Systems (Video)

We are delighted to share with you our latest “Leadership in the Law” discussion with David Tressler, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS).

David started by explaining fusion technology (no small feat!) and his company’s efforts to bring this cutting-edge technology to the commercial energy market. He also shared with us his observations from a career working for multiple innovative companies bringing fascinating new technologies to market. His insights included his approach to ensuring motivation among his team of lawyers through “planning and ruthless prioritization” – which he indicated builds clear expectations and structure for the team.

About David

David Tressler is the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a private commercial fusion technology company. David leads the company’s legal and compliance team, serves as legal advisor to the CEO and Board of Directors, and plays a key role in the company’s corporate, regulatory, intellectual property, and commercialization strategy and growth.

Prior to joining Commonwealth Fusion Systems, David was the Chief Legal Officer at Massachusetts technology company, 6K Inc. Before 6K, he spent almost 7 years at Waymo, the autonomous driving technology company that grew out of Google, where, as Deputy General Counsel, he supported the company’s rapid growth and successful business launch while navigating a first-of-its-kind regulatory environment for a new industry and building a world-class legal team for scale.

Before going in-house at Waymo, David was a partner at a global law firm, where he represented a variety of global clients on high-stakes matters for over 10 years.

Outside of his career as a lawyer, David is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and currently the commander of the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Silicon Valley Campaign for Legal Services, in support of legal service to underserved communities.