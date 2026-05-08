Delaware Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal Of Premature Challenges To Advance Notice Bylaws

Key Takeaways

On April 29, the Delaware Supreme Court affirmed dismissal of stockholder suits challenging advance notice bylaws adopted by The AES Corporation and Owens Corning, holding the stockholders’ claims were brought too soon and were therefore unripe.

The Court reiterated that advance notice bylaws are “twice‑tested,” first for legal authorization, then by equity, but emphasized that equitable review requires a ripe controversy.

The Court did not announce a categorical rule that a rejected nomination is always required to challenge bylaws; it held only that these claims, including the hypothetical deterrence effect on board nominations, were too abstract to support declaratory or injunctive relief.

Overview

On April 29, 2026, the Delaware Supreme Court, sitting en banc, issued a consolidated opinion in In re The AES Corporation and Owens Corning, affirming the Court of Chancery’s dismissal of two actions challenging amended advance notice bylaws adopted in 2023.

The disputes arose against the backdrop of the SEC’s 2021 adoption of the universal proxy rule and subsequent guidance making clear that dissident stockholders’ nominees are considered properly nominated for a director election only where the dissident complies with state law and the company’s governing documents, including valid advance notice bylaws. Failure to do so permits exclusion from the universal proxy card.

The plaintiffs sought declaratory and injunctive relief based on allegations that the bylaw packages were defensive and entrenched. The challenged packages shared several features: each made compliance with the advance notice provisions the exclusive means for stockholders to nominate directors; authorized the presiding officer to disregard noncompliant nominations; adopted a broad “acting in concert” definition (including a “daisy-chain” provision extending acting-in-concert status to third parties acting in concert with such person) and required extensive ownership-and relationship-related disclosures from proposing stockholders. The initial complaints also argued that the bylaws were facially invalid and thus the board breached its fiduciary duties by adopting them. After the Delaware Supreme Court’s 2024 decision Kellner v. AIM ImmunoTech, which clarified a demanding standard for showing facial invalidity of advance notice bylaws, the plaintiffs amended their complaint to focus on equitable relief. Because neither plaintiff alleged an intent to run a proxy contest and neither identified a stockholder presently deterred from doing so, the Court of Chancery dismissed both complaints for lack of genuine controversy.

The Court’s Analysis

The Delaware Supreme Court affirmed. In the decision, the Delaware Supreme Court emphasized that, under its decision in Kellner v. AIM ImmunoTech, advance notice bylaws are “twice‑tested”: first for legal authorization and second by equity—but only when the challenge is ripe for judicial review.

Here, the plaintiffs expressly disclaimed facial invalidity challenges and proceeded on equitable theories directed at the boards’ adoption of the bylaws. But the Court concluded the controversies remained hypothetical because: (i) no stockholder had attempted or threatened to submit a nomination implicating the challenged provisions; (ii) neither plaintiff alleged that he intended to nominate directors; and (iii) neither identified any stockholder currently chilled from doing so.

In holding that the plaintiff’s equitable claims were not ripe, the Court considered but rejected the plaintiffs’ policy arguments. First, the Court disagreed with the plaintiffs’ argument that features common to both companies’ bylaw packages created a chilling effect before any contest begins, including provisions making advance notice compliance the exclusive means for stockholder nominations, authorizing the presiding officer to disregard noncompliant nominations, adopting broad “acting in concert” definitions and requiring extensive ownership‑and relationship‑related disclosures. The Delaware Supreme Court determined that none of these bylaws were “self-executing” or “economically coercive,” which could create ripeness based on deterrence. Instead, advance notice bylaws impose “procedural and disclosure obligations.”

Second, the Delaware Supreme Court rejected the plaintiffs’ policy argument that deferring equitable review until a nomination dispute arises could allow aggressive “clear day” bylaws to escape challenge if no contest arises within the limitations period, invoking the Delaware Supreme Court’s recent decision in Moelis & Co v. West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund. The Delaware Supreme Court responded that Moelis made clear the availability of later “as‑applied” challenges even after the time for bringing facial challenges has passed, and it still left open the possibility that stockholders can bring in evidence challenging the board’s motives.

The Delaware Supreme Court was careful to cabin its decision. It did not hold that a stockholder must always wait for a nomination to be rejected before seeking equitable relief, and it did not decide whether the specific provisions described in the opinion—such as broad “acting in concert” concepts or extensive disclosure requirements—would be enforceable in an actual contest. Instead, the Delaware Supreme Court affirmed dismissal because these particular pleadings did not present the type of “real-world” dispute that would permit a meaningful, context‑driven assessment of the bylaws’ practical effects on the stockholder's franchise.

Implications

This decision reinforces a practical threshold point for advance notice bylaw litigation: Delaware courts are generally reluctant to engage in pre‑enforcement equitable review of advance notice bylaws based on alleged deterrent effects alone, where plaintiffs cannot plead a concrete dispute.

For boards and issuers, the opinion provides additional support that updating advance notice bylaws in response to the evolving federal proxy framework will not necessarily trigger immediate equitable scrutiny in the absence of a real-world nomination context. At the same time, the Court’s careful limiting language matters: it preserved the possibility that a plaintiff could establish ripeness without a rejected nomination on a different record—meaning companies should continue to approach advance notice bylaws with an eye toward how provisions may operate in an actual contest.

For stockholders and activists evaluating potential challenges, the decision underscores the importance of pleading facts showing a present controversy—for example, an actual or imminent nomination effort, or identifiable deterrence affecting a stockholder considering a nomination—before seeking equitable relief.