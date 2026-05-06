Eastern District Of New York Dismisses Proposed Class Action Against Exercise Equipment Company With Prejudice

On March 31, 2026, Judge Margo Brodie of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York granted a motion to dismiss a putative class action against an exercise equipment company (the “Company”) and its officers and directors for alleged violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Tian v. Peloton Interactive, Inc., 23-cv-4279-MKB (E.D.N.Y. Mar. 31, 2026). Having previously granted a motion to dismiss the action with leave to amend, which we covered here, the Court granted this motion to dismiss with prejudice.

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On March 31, 2026, Judge Margo Brodie of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York granted a motion to dismiss a putative class action against an exercise equipment company (the “Company”) and its officers and directors for alleged violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Tian v. Peloton Interactive, Inc., 23-cv-4279-MKB (E.D.N.Y. Mar. 31, 2026). Having previously granted a motion to dismiss the action with leave to amend, which we covered here, the Court granted this motion to dismiss with prejudice.

The Company manufactures personal fitness equipment and sells subscriptions to live and on-demand fitness classes. Plaintiffs alleged that defendants made a series of false and misleading statements relating to the potential rusting of bike posts that ultimately resulted in a recall. Plaintiffs identified five categories of alleged misrepresentations: (1) the Company’s risk disclosures regarding potential manufacturing defects; (2) statements regarding loss accruals related to the recall; (3) statements regarding the Company’s commitment to product safety standards; (4) statements refuting articles written about the quality of the Company’s products, and (5) positive statements made regarding subscriptions to the Company’s products. The Court found that plaintiffs failed to plead a misrepresentation or omission or scienter as to each.

The Court first found that the Company’s risk disclosures were not misleading because they explicitly warned investors that products may be affected by design and manufacturing defects and that such defects could affect the Company’s business. The Court emphasized that the risk disclosures concerned the effects of the defects on the business—not the existence of the defects themselves. The Court held that the risk disclosures were not misleading because the Complaint did not contain allegations that the alleged defects were already impacting the Company’s business or that the Company knew of an impending adverse effect at the time the disclosures were made. The Court further held that the Company did not have an affirmative obligation to take the “gloomiest” view of the potential impact from the reports of rusting it had received at the time of the alleged misstatements.

Next, the Court found that the loss accruals were not actionable because, even though the statements allegedly underestimated the amount of the loss, they were forward looking and protected by meaningful cautionary language, including because plaintiffs did not allege that the losses had already been accrued in amounts exceeding the accruals. The Court then turned to the two categories of alleged misstatements concerning product safety standards and subscriptions, holding that “generic, indefinite statements of corporate optimism are typically not actionable.” The Court reached a similar conclusion with respect to the Company’s statements about its goal of prioritizing subscription growth. Finally, the Court held that statements made in response to an article on the safety of the products were not false or misleading, because plaintiffs failed to plead that the Company knew that the statements were false at the time they were made—and, in fact, plaintiffs cited to evidence that the Company learned of evidence concerning the products’ safety after the alleged misstatements had been made.

The Court then explained its determination that plaintiffs did not plausibly plead facts giving rise to a strong inference of scienter under either of the prongs available in the Second Circuit—conscious recklessness or motive to commit fraud. First, the Court held that plaintiffs did not plead that defendants acted with conscious recklessness; defendants’ alleged awareness of several dozen reports of issues in a product with over 2.2 million units sold and knowledge of previous recalls both by the Company and its competitors were not enough to show that defendants knew, at the time they made their statements, that the Company would have to recall its product. Second, the Court found that plaintiffs failed to allege that defendants had a concrete, personal motive to commit fraud, including because there were no allegations of unusually timed stock sales.

Because plaintiffs failed to plead an underlying primary violation, the Court dismissed plaintiffs’ control person claims under Section 20(a).

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