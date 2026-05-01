GP Stakes Decoded – Part Two: Building A Framework Through Structure And Governance

This is the second installment in a three-part series exploring the key business and legal considerations for minority investments in alternative asset manager sponsors—commonly structured as “GP stake” transactions—from the perspectives of both sponsors (“GPs” or “sponsors”) and GP stake investors.

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Building the Framework: Structure and Governance

This is the second installment in a three-part series exploring the key business and legal considerations for minority investments in alternative asset manager sponsors—commonly structured as “GP stake” transactions—from the perspectives of both sponsors (“GPs” or “sponsors”) and GP stake investors.

Part One laid the groundwork by addressing objectives and valuation. Part Three will tackle relationship management: the human dimension that can make or break even the best-structured deal.

This Legal Update dives into the structural and governance parameters that define the negotiation of a GP stake deal:

Sponsor Perspective

Strategic Rationale: Why Are You Selling a Stake in Your GP? Investor Perspective

Investment Thesis: Why This GP, and Why Now? Given the GP’s goals, what is the right structure for the transaction? Relevant considerations include: Economics : Who shares in how much of the business; should the GP stake be structured as an equity investment vs a revenue share transaction? Do I need to take into account employee ownership?

: Who shares in how much of the business; should the GP stake be structured as an equity investment vs a revenue share transaction? Do I need to take into account employee ownership? Governance : Who has a seat at the “table” and on which matters? How much control and influence am I giving up for what this investor is offering?

: Who has a seat at the “table” and on which matters? How much control and influence am I giving up for what this investor is offering? Relationship Trajectory : Can we part ways at some point in the future if I can reach specified milestones? Or does the investor see this investment as an initial toehold investment that will open the door to an acquisition of a larger or controlling stake?

: Can we part ways at some point in the future if I can reach specified milestones? Or does the investor see this investment as an initial toehold investment that will open the door to an acquisition of a larger or controlling stake? Risk Management: As an owner, I share in all liabilities of a business. Who will bear certain risks such as clawback liability for legacy and future funds? Given the investor’s goals, what is the right structure for the transaction? Relevant considerations include the following: Economics : How do I price the risk-return profile of this GP based on its track record and anticipated growth?

: How do I price the risk-return profile of this GP based on its track record and anticipated growth? Governance : What rights do I need to ensure that I have the information that is necessary to monitor the investment and to take action when issues arise?

: What rights do I need to ensure that I have the information that is necessary to monitor the investment and to take action when issues arise? Relationship Trajectory : Do I view this as a short-term investment or a longer-term investment?

: Do I view this as a short-term investment or a longer-term investment? Risk Management: How do I evaluate the associated liabilities of the current business against potential future liabilities due to a shift in strategy or change in management team?

Structural Negotiations: Where Competing Interests Collide

Once objectives are established and the asset is defined, the real negotiation begins. Both sponsor and investor must navigate the same structural issues—economics, governance, relationship trajectory, and risk management—from fundamentally different vantage points. Early misalignment here can embed friction that persists for the life of the investment.

Governance: The Fault Line Every Deal Must Cross

Governance is perhaps the most consequential structural issue in any GP stake deal. Sponsors want to preserve operational and investment autonomy; investors seek protections for a long-dated, illiquid investment. The categories are well understood: board representation, consent rights, information access, and budget oversight. The negotiation centers on scope and trigger points, which include how much visibility the investor needs, and at what point protective rights become operational overreach.

Market practice increasingly favors a “negative control” model, where investors can block fundamental changes but day-to-day operations remain in the hands of management.

Alignment of Interests: The Talent Equation

Both parties share a common goal: ensuring that key professionals remain economically motivated and that the business continues to attract top talent. Where they diverge is on how much flexibility the sponsor should retain over compensation and economics.

The key questions are consistent on both sides of the table: how compensation and carried interest are allocated post-transaction, what vesting, forfeiture, or clawback mechanisms apply to departing partners, and how new hires can be incentivized without diluting existing stakeholders. Sponsors need flexibility to recruit and retain talent in a competitive market. For investors, the principal risk is talent drift—the possibility that key professionals leave, taking franchise value with them.

Clear, well-drafted equity and compensation frameworks—balancing economic protection with the flexibility to compete for talent—are essential. Without them, misalignment on this issue tends to compound over time.

Exit Rights: Preparing for a Marriage That May Not Last Forever

Exit mechanics are among the most heavily negotiated aspects of these deals, and one of the areas where sponsor and investor interests most sharply diverge.

The core provisions are common to both sides: transfer restrictions, tag-along and drag-along rights, call options, put rights, and IPO mechanics. The tension lies in calibration. Sponsors want flexibility to restructure ownership, pursue M&A, repurchase the GP stake at milestones, and control IPO timing. Investors want restrictions on transfers that affect control, fair-value pricing on call options, and liquidity rights when circumstances change materially.

These provisions have significant implications for control, valuation, and long-term optionality. Sponsors should consider not only their own exit scenarios, but what happens if the investor’s priorities shift. For investors, liquidity rights are about preserving flexibility when circumstances evolve—not forcing an exit.

Risk Management: Navigating Regulatory and Fiduciary Minefields

Structural negotiations must also account for the regulatory and fiduciary dimensions of risk. GP stake transactions sit at the intersection of corporate law, fund governance, and regulatory compliance, and both parties have strong incentives to get this right, though for different reasons.

From the sponsor’s perspective, the primary concerns include fiduciary duties owed to limited partners, particularly where GP economics are shared with a third party, and, depending on the scope of the GP stake transaction, regulatory approvals, including investment adviser considerations in relevant jurisdictions. Sponsors should engage fund counsel and compliance teams early to ensure that the structural terms of the deal appropriately allocate these risks between the parties.

From the investor’s perspective, reputational risk can far outweigh financial loss. Key issues include conflicts of interest between the GP, its LPs, and the investor; compliance with investment adviser regulations and disclosure regimes; LP consent or notification requirements; and allocation of fees and expenses across products and vehicles. Investors should expect (and encourage) robust disclosure to LPs, clear conflicts policies, and strong compliance infrastructure. These elements are increasingly central to underwriting, particularly for institutional capital.

The distinction is telling: where sponsors see regulatory compliance as a set of obligations to manage, investors increasingly view it as a diligence criterion—a signal of organizational maturity and a prerequisite for deploying capital.

What’s Next: From Structure to Relationships

Even the most carefully structured deal can falter if the parties overlook the human and relational dimensions of the partnership. In Part Three of this series, we turn to relationship management—examining how a GP stake investment can affect relationships with existing limited partners, employees, and the broader firm, and why cultural fit may ultimately matter more than any single contractual term.

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.