Tender Offer Period Cut To 10 Business Days—Big Change For The Right Universe Of Deals

The SEC has issued an exemptive order allowing certain equity tender offers to remain open for as few as 10 business days instead of the traditional 20-business-day minimum.

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On April 16, 2026, the SEC issued an exemptive order allowing certain equity tender offers to remain open for as few as 10 business days (versus the longstanding 20-business-day minimum), subject to a defined set of conditions.

While this is not a wholesale rule change, for the right fact pattern—namely, clean, negotiated, all-cash transactions—it creates a materially faster execution path and may shift the balance further toward tender offers relative to one-step mergers. The exemption also applies in the context of issuer-led tender offers, including for non-reporting (i.e., private) companies, although it does not extend to third-party acquisitions of private targets. As a result, its application in the private company context is generally limited to liquidity programs, structured repurchases or similar issuer-led transactions.

Set out below are the key takeaways, along with practical observations:

1. 10-business-day tender offers are now an option

The SEC has granted broad exemptive relief (rather than amending the rules), explicitly tied to efficiency, reduced exposure to market volatility, and the ability to deliver disclosure quickly

2. Applies primarily to “clean” negotiated public deals

In practice, this framework is designed for transactions with the following characteristics:

Signed merger agreement

All-cash, fixed price consideration

Offer for 100% of the shares (in third-party deals)

No previously announced or pending tender offer by another offeror for the same securities

No regulatory complications

3. Scope of relief

The exemption applies to both third-party tender offers and issuer tender offers, although the conditions differ depending on the structure

While the relief technically extends to private companies, it is limited to issuer repurchase offers and does not apply to third-party M&A transactions involving private targets

The exemption is not available if a tender offer by another bidder is pending. If a topping bid or interloper emerges before the offer expires, the offer must revert to a full 20-business-day timeline

The relief is not available for “going-private” transactions (Rule 13e-3) or cross-border exempt offers

4. HSR (antitrust) timing now lines up—but only if it is clean

Tender offers benefit from the 15-calendar-day waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino (versus 30 days for mergers), which now aligns more closely with a 10-business-day offer window

In the right circumstances, this creates a path to move from signing → HSR clearance → closing on a highly compressed timeline

This structure depends on a high degree of regulatory certainty—any Second Request, HSR timing extensions (pull-and-refile) or other regulatory delays in the U.S. or abroad will erode the timing advantage and increase interloper risk

5. Execution shifts earlier and becomes less flexible

Tender offer launch requires a press release with a live link to full materials by 10:00 a.m. ET on the commencement date

The target must be prepared to publicly respond to the offer quickly (by 5:30 p.m. ET on the next business day, via its Schedule 14D-9)

As a result, diligence, disclosure, and structuring must be substantially complete at signing, with board processes and advisor workstreams correspondingly compressed

There is limited ability to adjust price or terms midstream without extending the offer period

Changes in the tender offer terms must be communicated no later than 9 a.m. ET on the second business day before expiration of the offer or, if the change is in the percentage of the subject securities sought (other than an increase not to exceed 2% of the subject securities) or a change in the consideration offered, no later than 9 a.m. ET on the fifth business day before expiration of the offer

6. Unlocks historically constrained timing windows

A 10-business-day offer period reduces the risk that a transaction overlaps with earnings releases or requires updated financial disclosure (that would otherwise require extensions or create execution friction)

This is particularly relevant for deals launching near quarter-end or in the period between a Form 10-K and first quarter earnings, where a full 20-business-day offer period has historically been difficult to manage and has often favored one-step structures

Overall, this development signals that the SEC is comfortable with significantly accelerated timelines where a transaction is straightforward and well-prepared. When paired with the shorter HSR waiting period, the exemption creates a viable pathway to very fast public deal execution—but only where regulatory risk is low and the transaction is effectively fully baked at signing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.