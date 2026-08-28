Glass Lewis Announces Multi-Perspective Framework

Glass Lewis is transforming its proxy advisory approach by moving away from a single global voting policy toward a multi-perspective framework that offers four distinct viewpoints tailored to different client priorities. The new system, set to launch in September 2027, will provide perspectives ranging from business fundamentals to sustainability-focused governance, allowing institutional investors to align proxy research with their specific investment philosophies.

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In October 2025, Glass Lewis announced plans to shift from singularly-focused research and vote recommendations anchored by a global voting policy toward providing multiple perspectives reflecting the viewpoints of clients.

On August 26, 2026, Glass, Lewis & Co. sent a message to clients providing an overview of its proposed new multi-perspective framework for the firm’s proxy advisory services that contemplates four distinct perspectives, which are described as follows

Business Fundamentals – takes a flexible view of governance standards when boards and management teams have demonstrated a strong record of generating shareholder returns

Foundational Governance – treats core governance standards as essential to safeguard long-term shareholder value

Global Stewardship – pairs core governance standards with rigorous oversight of financially material sustainability risks to protect long-term shareholder value

Sustainability Focused – pairs core governance standards with rigorous oversight of sustainability risks that are or could become financially material over extended time horizons and across portfolios. Recognizes that asset owners have a fiduciary interest in the stability and integrity of the markets in which they invest

Glass Lewis advised clients that they will receive a consultation paper, survey questionnaire and comparison paper on the four perspectives, and they will have a an. opportunity comment on the framework beginning in September. Glass Lewis anticipates that the new research perspectives will be launched in September 2027. The firm notes that it will continue to provide its Benchmark Voting Policy Guidelines for the 2027 proxy season.

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