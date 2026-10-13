What Does The SEC Need To Prove To Win An Insider Trading Case? (Video)

In this video, David R. Chase, a former SEC Enforcement Attorney and for over the last 30 years as SEC defense attorney, explains what the SEC needs to prove to successfully bring an insider trading case. David also explains his strategic approach to defending insider trading investigations. If you are under investigation, for illegal insider trading, call David directly for a strictly confidential consultation at 800-760-0912 or www.securitiesfrauddefense.net.

David R. Chase is a former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and Special Assistant US Attorney, and now SEC defense attorney representing individuals, executives, investment professionals, and companies in SEC investigations, including insider trading, stock manipulations, investment adviser fraud on a nationwide basis, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Austin.

In this video, David R. Chase, a former SEC Enforcement Attorney and for over the last 30 years as SEC defense attorney, explains what the SEC needs to prove to successfully bring an insider trading case. David also explains his strategic approach to defending insider trading investigations. If you are under investigation, for illegal insider trading, call David directly for a strictly confidential consultation at 800-760-0912 or www.securitiesfrauddefense.net.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.