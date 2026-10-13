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13 October 2026

Revised Draft Rules For The Colorado ADMT Act And Conversational AI Act Released

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Colorado's Department of Law has released a revised draft of its Automated Decision-Making Technology and Conversational AI Service Rules, introducing significant changes to the state's AI regulatory framework. The updated rules address critical definitions around material influence and establish new standards for consumer rights, adverse outcomes, and reviewer qualifications. Organizations operating under the Colorado AI Act face important compliance considerations as the public hearing approaches.
United States Colorado Corporate/Commercial Law
Megan H. Bryan,Gregory Szewczyk,Kelsey A. Fayer
+2 Authors
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On October 6, 2026, the Colorado Department of Law released the newest draft of its Automated Decision-Making Technology (ADMT) and Conversational AI Service Rules (the “Revised Draft Rules“). This revised draft builds on the initial draft published on August 11, 2026, and provide updated guidance on the Colorado ADMT Act, previously known as the Colorado AI Act.

The Revised Draft Rules differ in notable ways from the initial draft. Perhaps most importantly, whereas the initial draft solicited input on the threshold issue of the definition of materially influence and de minimis. While the standard chosen is closer to the standard contained in the CCPA’s ADMT regulations, the Revised Draft Rules contain several important differences, including a rebuttable presumption. The Revised Draft Rules make other important changes to the consumer rights rules, including relating to adverse outcome contents, standards for reviewers, and how consumer rights are structured. 

The Colorado Attorney General will hold a public hearing on the Revised Draft Rules on October 26, 2026. Organizations subject to the Act should review the latest draft closely ahead of the hearing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Megan H. Bryan
Megan H. Bryan
Photo of Gregory Szewczyk
Gregory Szewczyk
Photo of Mudasar Khan
Mudasar Khan
Photo of Kelsey A. Fayer
Kelsey A. Fayer
Photo of Madison Etherington
Madison Etherington
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