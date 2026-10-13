What Are The Critical Mistakes To Avoid In A SEC Investigation? (Video)

What are the critical mistakes made during an SEC investigation? If you have received an SEC subpoena, a containable civil matter can quickly escalate into parallel criminal exposure with the DOJ absent a calculated defense strategy.

David R. Chase is a former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and Special Assistant US Attorney, and now SEC defense attorney representing individuals, executives, investment professionals, and companies in SEC investigations, including insider trading, stock manipulations, investment adviser fraud on a nationwide basis, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Austin.

What are the critical mistakes made during an SEC investigation? If you have received an SEC subpoena, a containable civil matter can quickly escalate into parallel criminal exposure with the DOJ absent a calculated defense strategy.

In this video, former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel David R. Chase outlines the most damaging legal and strategic mistakes corporate executives, financial professionals, and individual investors can make during an inquiry. Critical Mistakes in SEC Investigations: Mistake #1: Speaking to the SEC Without Defense Counsel Mistake #2: Document Destruction & Failing to Preserve Records Mistake #3: Discussing the SEC Subpoena with Non-Attorneys Mistake #4: Ignoring Potential Parallel DOJ Criminal Exposure

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