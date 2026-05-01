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1 May 2026

Public Company Advisory News Roundup: SEC Staff Shortens Minimum Tender Offer Period For Certain All-Cash Offerings To 10 Business Days

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Goodwin Procter LLP

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The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from April 10, 2026 – April 24, 2026. The Roundup highlights the latest developments in SEC and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn,James H. Hammons Jr.,Jonathan Burr
+3 Authors
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The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from April 10, 2026 – April 24, 2026. The Roundup highlights the latest developments in SEC and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance. We address the following topics in this issue:

  1. SEC Staff Shortens Minimum Tender Offer Period for Certain All-Cash Offerings to 10 Business Days
  2. Goodwin’s Public Company Advisory Practice Summarizes Themes Emerging From Public Comment Letters on Potential Amendments to Regulation S-K
  3. SEC Advances Nasdaq Push for 23/5 Trading by Publishing Rules for Public Comment
  4. SEC Staff Extends Section 16 No-Action Relief for FPI Directors and Officers Affected by Middle East War
  5. SEC Chairman Launches Podcast
  6. Nasdaq Increases Minimum Listing Value Standards for New SPAC Listings
  7. SEC Chairman Elaborates on A-C-T Strategy in Speech at The Economic Club of Washington
  8. ISS Sues Indiana Attorney General to Challenge State’s New Proxy Advisor Law

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
Photo of James H. Hammons Jr.
James H. Hammons Jr.
Photo of Folake Ayoola
Folake Ayoola
Photo of Jonathan Burr
Jonathan Burr
Photo of Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Photo of John O. Newell
John O. Newell
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