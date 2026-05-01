Public Company Advisory News Roundup: SEC Staff Shortens Minimum Tender Offer Period For Certain All-Cash Offerings To 10 Business Days

The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from April 10, 2026 – April 24, 2026. The Roundup highlights the latest developments in SEC and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance.

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The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from April 10, 2026 – April 24, 2026. The Roundup highlights the latest developments in SEC and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance. We address the following topics in this issue:

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