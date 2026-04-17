SEC Staff Extends Existing Section 16(a) Reporting Relief To Companies Impacted By Conflict In The Middle East

The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance has extended no-action relief for Israeli foreign private issuers and their directors and officers struggling to meet Section 16(a) beneficial ownership reporting requirements amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. This extension, now running until May 29, 2026, addresses the practical challenges of compliance in a volatile military environment where access to essential services and infrastructure remains disrupted.

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Previously, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”) Division of Corporation Finance (the “Division”) stated in a no-action letter to an Israeli foreign private issuer (a “FPI”)that, in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, it would not recommend enforcement action to the SEC if the directors and officers of such FPI do not file the beneficial ownership reports required by Exchange Act Section 16(a) until April 20, 2026 (see our previous post here). Today, April 17, the Division agreed to extend this relief until May 29, 2026, in light of the continued volatile situation in and around Israel.

Much like in its initial letter, the company’s incoming letter highlights the challenges of beginning to timely comply with Section 16(a) beneficial ownership reporting requirements in light of the challenging military environment, including the war among Israel, Lebanon and Hezbollah, and related issues such as intermittent loss of power, internet and other communications tools. The letter also highlights challenges in accessing legal and compliance services, like notary services, which are required to begin filing Section 16(a) reports.

Just like the Division’s original relief, this no-action position extends to directors and officers of other FPIs organized and headquartered in Israel and other foreign jurisdictions impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as long as such FPIs “can represent that their ability to comply with the March 18, 2026 filing deadline mandated by the Holding Foreign Insiders Accountable Act has been materially affected by the direct effects of the conflict.”

Read the Division’s letter here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.