ARTICLE
12 September 2025

SEC Announces The Appointment Of A New Director Of The Division Of Corporation Finance

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn

On September 10, 2025, the SEC announced that James J. Moloney, a partner at Gibson Dunn, has been named Director of the agency's Division of Corporation Finance, effective in October. He previously served on the SEC Staff in the Division of Corporation Finance from 1994 to 2000. The announcement notes that Cicely LaMothe, who has served as Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance since December 2024, will return to her role as a Deputy Director of the Division.

