M&A, Activism And Corporate Governance Quarterly Review For Q1 2025

On May 12, 2025, Cravath published the latest edition of its Quarterly Review, which has been redesigned for the Q1 2025 edition to provide greater insight into practical points, key takeaways and relevant developments across the M&A, activism, tax, regulatory and corporate governance landscape. This edition covers:
M&A
- What the Changes in Delaware Mean for You – Senate Bill 21
- Key Delaware Caselaw Review: Corporate Reincorporation; Corwin Cleansing
ACTIVISM
- 13G Amendment Impact on Institutional Investor Engagement and Other Key Activism Developments
TAX
- Proposed Regulations Provide Clarity for Spin-Off Monetization Transactions
REGULATORY
- Continuity and Change in Antitrust Enforcement Under the New Administration
- White House's America First Investment Policy; U.S. Investment Accelerator; TikTok Drama Continues
- Two Significant Cybersecurity Settlements with U.S. HHS; First California Privacy Protection Agency Settlement
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
- SEC Drops Climate Disclosure Rules and Raises Bar to ESG-Related Shareholder Proposals
Please click here to read the full report.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.