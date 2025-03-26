ARTICLE
26 March 2025

Northern District Of Ohio Dismisses Putative Class Action Against Medical Services Company For Failure To Adequately Allege Misrepresentations

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
On March 19, 2025, Judge Charles E. Fleming of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio dismissed a putative class action asserting claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934...
United States Ohio Corporate/Commercial Law
A&O Shearman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On March 19, 2025, Judge Charles E. Fleming of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio dismissed a putative class action asserting claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933 against a medical services company, certain of its executives, the underwriters in its initial and secondary public offerings, and certain private equity firms alleged to have sold stock in those offerings. In re Sotera Health Co. Sec. Litig., No. 1:23-cv-143, 2025 WL 860897 (N.D. Ohio Mar. 19, 2025). Plaintiffs alleged that the company made misrepresentations in connection with the use of ethylene oxide ("EO") in its medical device sterilization business. The Court held that plaintiffs failed to adequately allege any misrepresentations and dismissed the action with prejudice.

With respect to the Exchange Act claims, the Court held that plaintiffs failed to allege with particularity that the company's statements regarding permit and regulatory compliance were false, and the company otherwise had no affirmative duty to disclose alleged compliance issues. Id. at *26–27. The Court further concluded that the company's generalized statements concerning its confidence in its compliance efforts were non-actionable statements of opinion and corporate optimism. Id. at *28.

In addition, the Court rejected plaintiffs' allegations of misrepresentations related to litigation filed against the company in connection with EO exposure. The Court explained that the company's statements that it planned to "vigorously defend itself" against those claims, and the fact that it did not take a contingency reserve relating to those lawsuits, were not misleading given that investors had ample information about the lawsuits, and, further, that the challenged statements largely amounted to non-actionable opinions. Id. at *28–30. The Court further concluded that certain more specific statements denying factual claims in connection with the litigation were protected by the PSLRA's safe harbor for forward-looking statements accompanied by meaningful cautionary language—including statements noting that the cases would ultimately be decided by a jury, that there was risk involved, and that the company might have to appeal. Statements regarding the company's commitment to health and safety were held to be non-actionable puffery. The Court further noted that the company described EO emissions capture as an ongoing effort, and plaintiffs did not allege that the company was not actually making those efforts. Id. at *30–31.

The Court likewise dismissed plaintiffs' claims based on alleged violations of Items 303, 105, and 307 of Regulation S-K. The Court explained that allegations under Item 303 (relating to "known trends or uncertainties") and Item 105 (requiring disclosure of material risk factors) could not be based merely on information that is "knowable," but must be based on "actual, present knowledge." Id. at *34. The Court concluded that plaintiffs' claims based on Item 303 and Item 105 failed to allege "actual knowledge of imminently certain risk" and instead improperly assumed that defendants "should have known" of the "certainty of future risks coming to fruition." Id. at *35. Finally, the Court rejected plaintiffs' claim based on Item 307—challenging certain executives' certification that controls were in place—because plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege any actionable misrepresentations regarding those controls. Id. at *35–36.

With respect to plaintiffs' claims under Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act, the Court held that these claims sounded in fraud and were therefore subject to the same heightened pleading standard as the Exchange Act claims. Despite plaintiffs' efforts to list the Securities Act allegations in a separate section of the compliant and to disclaim fraud in that section, the same parallel factual allegations—often word-for-word identical—were the foundation of both sets of claims. Id. at *20–22. The Court therefore concluded, for similar reasons as with the Exchange Act claims, that plaintiffs failed to adequately allege any misstatement or omission in the company's offering materials. Id. at *37–38.

Moreover, the Court rejected plaintiffs' allegations in connection with Items 303 and 105 against the underwriters of the company's initial public offering ("IPO") and secondary public offering ("SPO"). While plaintiffs argued that the underwriters were "responsible for ensuring the truthfulness and accuracy of the various statements contained in or incorporated by reference into the IPO Offering Materials and SPO Offering Materials," the Court held that this was insufficient to meet the "actual knowledge" standard necessary to impose liability under Items 303 and 105. Id. at *39.

Links & Downloads

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More