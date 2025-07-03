ARTICLE
3 July 2025

Joey Chestnut To Return To Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest July Fourth

Joey Chestnut and MLE Resolve Their Beef

One of the most celebrated Fourth of July traditions is the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island. This year, sixteen-time champion Joey Chestnut looks to return to the competition after being banned in 2024. Major League Eating (MLE), the organization that oversees competitive eating in the U.S., banned Chestnut from last year's competition due to a sponsorship dispute. After Chestnut signed an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods, a plant-based food company, and launched a marketing campaign aimed at attracting beefeaters to the brand, MLE accused Chestnut of violating their "basic hot dog exclusivity provisions" by partnering with a "rival brand." Chestnut denied having any contracts with MLE or Nathan's. Although MLE retracted its ban shortly before the event, Joey Chestnut refused to participate without an apology and instead hosted his own competition at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

It appears the parties have officially settled their "beef" as Chestnut is set to return to Coney Island this year to take on last year's champion Patrick Bertoletti. For his part, Chestnut noted, "To be clear: Nathan's is the only hot dog company I've ever worked with." Chestnut, who reportedly began training in April, looks to take on Bertoletti, who only managed 58 dogs last year compared to Chestnut's average of 70. Bertoletti is said to have been upping his numbers in an attempt to hold on to his title.

ESPN broadcasts the contest live each Fourth of July. After 1 million viewers tuned in to watch in 2022 and 2023, numbers dropped sharply to 831,000 in 2024, presumably due to Chestnut's absence.

