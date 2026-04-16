Why Data Centers Are Turning To Behind-the-Meter Power

As AI-driven demand strains power grids and causes lengthy delays, data center operators are increasingly turning to behind-the-meter power generation solutions. Industry experts reveal how supply chain constraints and extended lead times are reshaping the approach to on-site power, pushing developers toward customized technology mixes rather than single-source solutions.

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Steven Shparber, Co-chair of Mintz’s Digital Infrastructure Practice, recently spoke with Data Center Knowledge about the growing use of behind-the-meter power by data center operators as they face grid delays and rising AI-driven demand.

In the article, Steven noted, “If you want power fast, on-site generation is going to be critical,” explaining that supply chain constraints and long lead times make a single on-site power solution unlikely in the near term and are instead pushing developers toward a mix of technologies tailored to individual sites.

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Data Center Knowledge

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