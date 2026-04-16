Why Data Centers Are Turning To Behind-the-Meter Power

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Steven Shparber, Co-chair of Mintz’s Digital Infrastructure Practice, recently spoke with Data Center Knowledge about the growing use of behind-the-meter power by data center operators as they face grid delays and rising AI-driven demand.
In the article, Steven noted, “If you want power fast, on-site generation is going to be critical,” explaining that supply chain constraints and long lead times make a single on-site power solution unlikely in the near term and are instead pushing developers toward a mix of technologies tailored to individual sites.
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