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14 April 2026

Podcast: Understanding Oil Spills: Legal And Practical Insights From Industry Professionals

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Liskow & Lewis

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In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden are joined by Michael Ruckle, Senior Health Scientist and Project Manager...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden
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In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden are joined by Michael Ruckle, Senior Health Scientist and Project Manager in Epidemiology at CTEH, to discuss the legal and practical realities of oil spills. They examine the regulatory framework governing spill response, the roles of federal and state agencies, and the legal obligations placed on operators. The conversation also explores how spills are managed in real time, including response strategies, risk assessment, and coordination efforts, as well as the broader environmental impacts and evolving legal considerations facing the oil and gas industry.

Listen to the full episode here.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Matt Jones
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April L. Rolen-Ogden
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