FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For January 2026

ADMINISTRATIVE

A-1 AD26-l-000 Agency Administrative Matters

A-2 AD26-2-000 Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations

ELECTRIC

E-1 ER25-2454-002 Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. On August 20, 2025, public interest organizations and clean energy associations separately submitted Requests for Rehearing of FERC's July 21, 2025, order accepting Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. (MISO)'s Expedited Resource Addition Study (ERAS) proposal. On September 22, 2025, the Requests for Rehearing were denied. On November 18 and November 20, 2025, petitioners filed for review of the initial order accepting the ERAS proposal and the rehearing denial orders before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Agenda item E-1 may be a response to the petitions that were filed.

E-2 ER25-2296-002 Southwest Power Pool, Inc. On August 20, 2025, public interest organizations and clean energy associations separately submitted Requests for Rehearing of FERC's July 21, 2025, order accepting Southwest Power Pool, Inc. (SPP)'s Expedited Resource Adequacy Study (ERAS) proposal. On September 22, 2025, the Requests for Rehearing were denied. On November 18 and November 20, 2025, petitioners filed for review of the initial order accepting the ERAS proposal and the rehearing denial orders before the D.C. Circuit. Agenda item E-2 may be a response to the petitions that were filed.

E-3 ER21-59-004 Brookfield Renewable Trading and Marketing LP On October 7, 2020, Brookfield Renewable Trading and Marketing LP (Brookfield) submitted a filing justifying 13 sales made on August 18 or August 19, 2020 (the Reportable Transactions) that were above the Western Electricity Coordinating Council soft cap of $1,000/MWh. On June 17, 2021, FERC provided additional guidance about the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) soft cap and authorized parties to supplement or amend their filings accordingly; Brookfield submitted its supplement on July 19, 2021. On May 20, 2022, FERC issued an order finding that Brookfield had justified making the Reportable Transactions, but not at premiums above the relevant average index prices. On June 21, 2022, both Brookfield and California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) submitted requests for rehearing on the order. FERC denied rehearing on July 22, 2022; CPUC petitioned for review in the D.C. Circuit. On October 20, 2022, FERC issued a second order addressing the arguments raised on rehearing and providing clarification. On June 27, 2023, CPUC petitioned for review of both orders in the D.C. Circuit. Agenda item E-3 may be a further development in Brookfield's proceedings.

E–4 ER26-498-000 EDF Power Solutions, Inc. On November 12, 2025, Byron Solar LLC (Byron), a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of EDF power solutions, Inc. (EDF), submitted a request for a limited and prospective tariff waiver to permit the completion of Byron's 107 MW solar energy generating facility located in Minnesota. Specifically, Byron requests a waiver of the MISO tariff's current GIA deadlines, due to delays in the project's development, so that its project can achieve commercial operation despite such delays. Agenda item E-4 may be an order on this waiver request.

E–5 ER26-535-000 Greenswitch Wind, LLC On November 17, 2025, Greenswitch Wind, LLC (Greenswitch) submitted a request for a limited and prospective tariff waiver of Section 4.4.4 of Attachment X of the MISO Tariff and the associated article of Greenswitch's Generator Interconnection Agreement, in order to allow a sixteen-month extension of the commercial operation date of its 200 MW wind generation facility located in Macon County, Illinois, due to delays in commencing construction. On November 24, 2025, Greenswitch submitted a supplement correcting descriptions of the project. Agenda item E-5 may be an order on this waiver request.

E–6 ER21-58-002 TransAlta Energy Marketing (U.S.), Inc. and TransAlta Energy Marketing, Inc. (California) On July 15, 2022, TransAlta Energy Marketing (U.S.) Inc. (TransAlta) requested rehearing of the Commission's June 17, 2022, order directing TransAlta to refund buyers a portion of amounts paid to TransAlta as compensation for committing to deliver electricity during hours when electricity was scarce. Among other reasons, TransAlta challenged the Commission's order as inconsistent with the record and Commission precedent. The CPUC also sought a rehearing of the Commission's order.



On November 17, 2022, the Commission issued an order addressing the arguments raised on rehearing and reached the same result as in the original order with modified discussion. Agenda item E-6 may be a further development in TransAlta's proceedings.

E–7 EL25-106-000 New England Power Generators Association v. ISO New England Inc. On July 25, 2025, the New England Power Generators Association (NEPGA) submitted a complaint "to immediately stop the ISO New England tariff from holding capacity resources to a performance standard greater than their Capacity Supply Obligation during critical emergency hours." The complaint arises out of charges that NEPGA's member companies allege they were improperly forced to pay due to certain balancing ratio and capacity performance payment obligations. Agenda item E-7 may be an order on NEPGA's complaint.

E–8 ER24-2045-003 PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. Between August 21, 2025, and August 25, 2025, the American Clean Power Association, the Solar Energy Industries Association, and Advanced Energy United (collectively, the Clean Energy Associations), the Sierra Club, the Illinois Citizens Utility Board, Environmental Law and Policy Center, Citizens for Pennsylvania's Future, National Resources Defense Council, and Sustainable FERC Project (collectively, the Public Interest Organizations), and PJM filed partial requests for rehearing of the Commission's July 24, 2025, order accepting in part and rejecting in part PJM's proposal to comply with the requirements of Order Nos. 2023 and 2023-A. Agenda Item E-8 may be an order on the partial requests for rehearing filed by the Clean Energy Associations, the Public Interest Organizations, or PJM.

E-9 ER24-2026-001 ER24-2026-002 Southwest Power Pool, Inc. On August 25, 2025, Southwest Power Pool, Inc. (SPP) filed its second compliance filing with FERC's Order No. 2023, which directed revisions to all jurisdictional transmission providers' generator interconnection procedures and standard generator interconnection agreements. On October 21, 2025, SPP amended its second compliance filing. Agenda item E-9 may be an order on SPP's compliance filing.

HYDRO

H–1 P-14861-002 FFP Project 101, LLC On June 23, 2020, FFP Project 101, LLC (FFP) filed a Final License Application (FLA) for an original license for the Goldendale Energy Storage Project (FERC No. 14861), a 1,200 megawatt, off-stream, closed-loop pumped storage project to be primarily located in Klickitat County, Washington. Agenda item H-1 may be an order on FFP's application.

H–2 P-3571-041 Central Oregon Irrigation District On June 28, 2023, Central Oregon Irrigation District (COID) filed an application to amend its license for the Central Oregon Siphon Project to sell surplus land. Agenda item H-2 may be an order on COID's application.

H–3 P-2660-038 Woodland Pulp LLC On October 31, 2023, and supplemented on December 15, 2023, Woodland Pulp, LLC (Woodland) filed an application to amend its Request for Authorization to Surrender License for its Forest City Storage Project. The Forest City Storage Project is located on the East Branch of the St. Croix River in Washington and Aroostook counties, Maine. Woodland proposes to surrender the license and leave the gates of the Forest City Dam in place and operable. Woodland further proposes to deed ownership of the dam to St. Croix International Waterway Commission, who would assume control of the dam's operations. Agenda item H-3 may be an order on Woodland's application.

H–4 P-2333-094 Rumford Falls Hydro LLC On September 29, 2022, Rumford Falls Hydro, LLC (Rumford) submitted a Final License Application for the 44.5 MW Rumford Falls Hydroelectric Project (Project). On October 8, 2024, the Commission issued a notice authorizing continued operation of the Project under the terms of its existing license until a new license could be issued. See 89 Fed. Reg. 81,512 (Oct. 8, 2024). Agenda item H-4 may be an order on Rumford's application for re-licensing.

H–5 P-4639-035 Ampersand Christine Falls Hydro, LLC. On October 10, 2025, the city of Ogdensburg, New York (Ogdensburg) filed a Request for Rehearing of the Commission's September 17, 2025, notice denying Ogdensburg's motion for late intervention and rejecting a request for rehearing and a request for issuance of show cause regarding the fitness of Ampersand Christine Falls, LLC to receive a subsequent license. Ogdensburg's request was denied by operation of law on November 10, 2025. Ogdensburg subsequently filed a petition for review in the D.C. Circuit. Agenda item H-5 may be an order on Ogdensburg's Request for Rehearing.

CERTIFICATES

C–1 CP23-516-003 East Tennessee Natural Gas, LLC. On September 12, 2025, East Tennessee Natural Gas, LLC (East Tennessee) filed a Request for Clarification or, Alternatively, Rehearing of the Commission's Order Addressing Arguments Raised on Rehearing and Setting Aside Prior Order in Docket No. CP23-516-002 (Request for Clarification). In Docket CP23-516, the Commission initially issued an order granting East Tennessee authorization under Section 7(c) of the Natural Gas Act for East Tennessee's Ridgeline Expansion Project, subject to certain conditions. Subsequently, Sierra Club, Appalachian Voices, and East Tennessee filed request for rehearing of the Certificate Order, after which the Commission issued the Order Setting Aside the Prior Order, and which East Tennessee now seeks clarification or a rehearing of the Rehearing Order, specifically, with regard to the Commission's conclusions that (1) the record does not justify inclusion of the solar array costs in initial rates and (2) removal of the costs of the solar array from the Ridgeline Project's cost of service and recalculation of the initial incremental recourse rates for the Project are necessary. This request was denied by operation of law on October 14, 2025. East Tennessee filed a petition for review of the Rehearing Order and the related orders in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on December 15, 2025. Agenda item C-1 may be an order on East Tennessee's Request for Clarification.

C–2 CP25-79-000 ANR Pipeline Company On February 20, 2025, ANR Pipeline Company (ANR) submitted an abbreviated application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity and abandonment authority to expand its natural gas infrastructure, including installation of approximately 68.9 new miles of pipeline, in Illinois and Wisconsin (the Heartland Project). The Heartland Project would provide up to 473,000 dekatherms per day of incremental firm transportation service to meet market demand for increased natural gas supply. The Commission issued an Environmental Assessment for the application on October 10, 2025. Agenda item C-2 may be an order on this application.