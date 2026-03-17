Move To Cut Red Tape For Offshore Oil And Gas Industry

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) published a proposed rule in March 2026 that would significantly roll back financial protections for offshore oil and gas operations established under the Biden administration.

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The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) published a proposed rule in March 2026 that would significantly roll back financial protections for offshore oil and gas operations established under the Biden administration. Driven by Executive Order 14154 ("Unleashing American Energy"), the proposal would reduce the amount of supplemental financial assurance, bonds and other instruments companies must post to guarantee they can cover future decommissioning costs, by an estimated $6.2 billion industry-wide.

The rule's biggest change would allow BOEM to count the financial strength of predecessor companies when deciding whether a current leaseholder needs to post supplemental bonds. Because prior owners retain legal liability for decommissioning obligations that accrued during their ownership, BOEM argues their creditworthiness reduces the risk to taxpayers and that requiring current operators to post bonds on top of that amounts to unnecessary burden. The proposal would also lower the credit rating threshold for avoiding supplemental bonds from investment-grade (BBB-) to speculative-grade (BB-), reduce the decommissioning cost estimate used to calculate bond amounts, and eliminate a requirement that companies post a full appeal bond while contesting a financial assurance demand.

The proposal has a notable backdrop: the GAO warned as recently as 2024 that BOEM should be requiring higher bonding levels and fixing known weaknesses in its financial assurance program, and the total estimated cost of decommissioning all active offshore facilities runs between $35 and $41 billion. BOEM frames the rollback as a balance between taxpayer protection and avoiding burdens that could deter domestic energy investment. The rule is open for public comment for 60 days following its Federal Register publication.

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