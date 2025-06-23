EPA Proposes RFS Standards For 2026 And 2027, Will Hold Hearing On July 8, 2025

The Clean Air Act (CAA) requires the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to determine the applicable volume requirements for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) for years after those specified in the statute. On June 17, 2025, EPA proposed the applicable volumes and percentage standards for 2026 and 2027 for cellulosic biofuel, biomass-based diesel (BBD), advanced biofuel, and total renewable fuel. 90 Fed. Reg. 25784. EPA notes that the proposed rule also includes a number of regulatory changes, including reducing the number of Renewable Identification Numbers (RIN) generated for imported renewable fuel and renewable fuel produced from foreign feedstocks and removing renewable electricity as a qualifying renewable fuel under the RFS program (eRIN). EPA requests comment on the proposals and supporting rationales, including on the proposed changes to the RFS program and "any legitimate reliance interests that EPA should consider" during the rulemaking. EPA states that the proposed volume requirements and regulatory changes "would strengthen the RFS program and sharpen the program's focus on a central goal of the policy: supporting domestic production of renewable fuels." According to EPA, the proposed modifications and requirements "are responsive to input from key agricultural and energy stakeholders on ways to bolster the RFS program." Comments are due August 8, 2025. Additional resources are available on EPA's website.

In a separate June 17, 2025, notice, EPA announced a virtual public hearing to be held on July 8, 2025, on the proposed rule. 90 Fed. Reg. 25614. EPA will hold an additional session on July 9, 2025, if necessary, to accommodate the number of people who sign-up to testify. To attend the virtual public hearing, all attendees (including those who will not be presenting verbal testimony) must register by sending an e-mail to RFS-Hearing@epa.gov. A separate registration form must be submitted for each person attending the hearing. Registration is due no later than July 1, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.