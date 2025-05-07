ARTICLE
7 May 2025

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — May 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
April 17, 2025: Holocene Climate Corporation, a developer of carbon removal technology designed to use organic chemistry to remove carbon dioxide from the air, was acquired by Occidental Petroleum (NYS: OXY) for an undisclosed amount
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Recent M&A Activity:

April 17, 2025: Holocene Climate Corporation, a developer of carbon removal technology designed to use organic chemistry to remove carbon dioxide from the air, was acquired by Occidental Petroleum (NYS: OXY) for an undisclosed amount. On its acquisition of Holocene, Occidental said it believes combining the Carbon Engineering technology with Holocene's technology "will enable us to advance our R&D activities to improve the efficiency of our direct air capture process, reduce CO2 capture costs and accelerate DAC deployment."

March 27, 2025: Talen Renewable Energy, operator of a renewable energy generation company, was acquired for an undisclosed amount. Previously, the renewable energy division of Talen Energy (NYS: TLN) was acquired by Energy Power Partners through a $116 million LBO on November 2, 2015.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thomas R. Burton III
Thomas R. Burton III
Photo of Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More