Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — May 2025

Recent M&A Activity:

April 17, 2025: Holocene Climate Corporation, a developer of carbon removal technology designed to use organic chemistry to remove carbon dioxide from the air, was acquired by Occidental Petroleum (NYS: OXY) for an undisclosed amount. On its acquisition of Holocene, Occidental said it believes combining the Carbon Engineering technology with Holocene's technology "will enable us to advance our R&D activities to improve the efficiency of our direct air capture process, reduce CO2 capture costs and accelerate DAC deployment."

March 27, 2025: Talen Renewable Energy, operator of a renewable energy generation company, was acquired for an undisclosed amount. Previously, the renewable energy division of Talen Energy (NYS: TLN) was acquired by Energy Power Partners through a $116 million LBO on November 2, 2015.

