12 August 2025

An Inside Look At The National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) With Brittany Kelm, NEDC Senior Policy Advisor (Podcast)

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Scott H. Segal and Kyle Spencer

In this special episode of The Lobby Shop podcast, guest hosts Scott Segal, partner and co-head at the Policy Resolution Group (PRG), and Kyle Spencer, principal at PRG, sit down with Brittany Kelm, Senior Policy Advisor for the White House on the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC). The three of them dive into the mission of the NEDC, the day-to-day role of the Council, and how the NEDC tackles regulatory challenges in advancing U.S. energy production. Brittany also highlights the importance of stakeholder engagement and NEDC's coordination with other agencies. Don't miss this inside look at energy policy from the front lines of the White House.

Scott H. Segal
Kyle Spencer
