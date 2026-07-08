Attorney Spotlight: Joshua Rudin On Commercial Real Estate And The Data Center Boom

Joshua N. Rudin, a Mintz Member specializing in commercial real estate transactions, discusses his approach to structuring complex deals involving multiple stakeholders and financing layers. He shares insights on the unique considerations of data center transactions compared to traditional commercial real estate projects, and reveals his passion for live music and golf outside of his legal practice.

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Q: Commercial real estate transactions often involve complex deal structures with multiple stakeholders, financing layers, and regulatory considerations. How do you help clients structure deals that balance risk, flexibility, and long-term value?

A: Generally speaking, we like to be involved as early in the process as possible (for example, term sheet or letter of intent) to assist with planning, get ahead of known risk factors, and provide an easy framework for preparing definitive documents for a transaction. Depending on the counter-party, deal size, and complexities of the asset, the planning process can take longer, and it can be worth investing time upfront to better document the terms of the deal. Other times, speed is everything and the planning path is addressed in the transaction documents while due diligence is underway. The long-term value we provide is all about knowing the client well and understanding what is important to them on a deal-by-deal basis, so we can tailor our approach. There is no “one size fits all” approach that is effective.

Q: You’ve worked on several data center transactions. What makes structuring a data center deal different from a more traditional commercial real estate project? What is surprisingly the same?

A: There are many similarities between data center transactions and traditional commercial real estate transactions in terms of deal type (acquisition/disposition, financing, joint venture, leasing). However, the considerations that go into planning the development and/or operations of a data center include long-term considerations around site selection, power, equipment procurement, and capital markets, among others. The process of a data center deal is often more aligned with traditional M&A, where a team of real estate, energy, private equity, project finance, capital markets, and tax attorneys work together to structure a transaction. Data center development is very much a team sport that involves large cross-sectional teams, which is what makes the work fun.

Q: What is a fun fact about yourself outside of your legal work?

A: I love live music and am always looking for the next big concert. Last summer I saw Oasis at MetLife Stadium, and it was an amazing show. I am also a golf enthusiast and am passionate about traveling to new destinations and playing interesting golf courses. Most recently I traveled to St. George, Utah for a golf trip near Zion National Park.

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