You’ve Found Your Property — Now What? 8 Steps To Structure Your Real Estate Acquisition For Long-Term Success

Michael Silvio’s articles from MGO CPA LLP are most popular:

Key Takeaways:

The acquisition phase shapes reporting, compliance, and operational outcomes well beyond closing.

Early planning around structure, documentation, and accounting reduces downstream complexity.

Consistent reporting foundations support financing, financial reporting, and portfolio growth.

—

Finding the right property is only the beginning of a successful real estate investment. Once you move toward closing, the focus shifts from identifying opportunity to structuring the deal in a way that supports long-term execution.

The decisions you make during acquisition can affect everything that follows — from lender reporting and audit readiness to refinancing, tax planning, and operational performance.

Here are eight practical steps that can help you build a stronger foundation before closing:

1. Align the Purchase Agreement With Your Operating Strategy

Before finalizing the transaction structure, document the business plan you originally underwrote. Even a short summary can help confirm the purchase agreement and supporting documents align with your intended strategy.

Consider documenting:

Your expected hold period and operational plan

Whether you plan to stabilize, renovate, reposition, or operate the property as-is

Your financing structure and reserve strategy

Investor and lender reporting expectations

Any timing-sensitive tax considerations, such as a 1031 exchange or cost segregation study

Your acquisition documents should support how you actually plan to operate the asset — not simply the legal mechanics of the transaction.

2. Build an Ownership Structure That Fits Your Capital Strategy

Entity structure decisions quickly become operational after closing. They affect how capital contributions are tracked, how distributions are handled, and how financial reporting is maintained.

As you evaluate structure, consider:

Whether you are investing independently, with partners, or with outside capital

Whether separate property-level entities are appropriate for risk isolation

How ownership interests, profit and loss allocations and distributions will be documented

Who will oversee accounting and reporting responsibilities post-close

If you expect additional acquisitions in the future, consistency across entities and reporting processes can help reduce administrative complexity later.

3. Address Purchase Price Allocation Early

Purchase price allocation is easier to document and defend when addressed during acquisition rather than after closing.

Early coordination can help support:

Land versus building allocation

Identification of major asset components

Fixed asset tracking and capitalization policies

Future cost recovery and tax planning opportunities

Well-organized acquisition documentation can make future reporting and asset tracking significantly easier.

4. Create a Closing Binder That Supports Future Reporting

You do not need a perfect data room to improve audit readiness. You do need organized documentation that captures the key terms, financial activity, and obligations associated with the transaction.

Your closing binder may include:

Final purchase and sale agreements and amendments

Settlement statements and wire confirmations

Debt agreements and amortization schedules

Rent rolls, estoppels, and lease abstracts

Proration schedules for rents, taxes, common area maintenance (CAM), and utilities

Insurance policies and assumed vendor contracts

Construction agreements or capital expenditure plans

Entity formation documents and ownership schedules

This documentation often becomes the primary source for accounting entries, lender requests, and future diligence.

5. Establish Reporting Processes Before the First Month-End Close

Many reporting challenges begin during the first few months after acquisition. Establishing consistent accounting processes early can help reduce rework later.

Before your first month-end close, consider how you will handle:

Chart of accounts structure and property segmentation

Tenant reimbursements and recoveries

Capital expenditures versus repairs and maintenance classification

Monthly close and reconciliation procedures

Documentation retention and approval workflows

Financial loan covenant and ratio tracking

Even a simple, standardized close checklist can significantly improve consistency and audit readiness.

6. Prepare for Financial Reporting Readiness Early

If your property may eventually require audited financial statements due to lender requirements, investor expectations, or future sale preparation, early organization can reduce disruption later.

Focus on maintaining, among other items:

Timely bank reconciliations with documented review

Support for acquisition entries and closing costs

Fixed asset schedules tied to the general ledger

Organized lease documentation

Clear tracking of related-party activity and management fees

Financial reporting readiness is less about software and more about repeatable processes, documentation, and consistency.

7. Identify Federal, State and Local Compliance Requirements

Federal, state, and local requirements can create unexpected delays if they are discovered too late in the closing process. They can also introduce significant reporting obligations that need to be identified early.

Depending on the transaction structure and location, consider evaluating:

Transfer taxes and recording fees

Entity registration and qualification requirements

State-specific withholding or reporting obligations

Local incentive or compliance documentation requirements

Tax return compliance obligations both at the federal and state levels

Addressing these items early can help keep your closing timeline on track.

8. Use a Day 1–90 Integration Plan

Closing is the beginning of operations — not the finish line. A simple integration plan can help you transition from transaction execution to operational stability.

Your Day 1–90 checklist may include, among others:

Establishing banking and payment workflows

Transitioning vendors and updating contracts

Implementing tenant communication and rent collection processes

Completing the first month-end close and reconciliations

Setting reporting schedules for investors and lenders

Organizing lease, compliance, and capital expenditure documentation

If you are managing multiple acquisitions, standardized onboarding processes can improve consistency across your portfolio.

The Bottom Line

Successful deal structuring is less about complexity and more about preparation. Early decisions, clear documentation, and consistent processes can reduce confusion and position your investment for smoother execution after closing.

The acquisition phase sets the tone for everything that follows — including reporting, compliance, financing, and long-term portfolio performance.