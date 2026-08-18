Data Center Backlash Fogs Finance Picture For New Projects

Growing community opposition and regulatory scrutiny are reshaping the landscape for data center financing and development across the United States. States like Texas are implementing stricter evaluation criteria to distinguish viable projects with solid power supply and water consumption plans from less credible proposals. The evolving regulatory environment reflects increasing concerns about the infrastructure and resource demands of large-scale data center operations.

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Steven Shparber was quoted in Law360 discussing how growing community opposition and regulatory scrutiny are affecting the financing and development of data centers across the United States.

Steven said, “[Places like Texas] really do want to try to separate out the wheat from the chaff in terms of these projects: which are real, which have good plans in place for their power supply, for plans related to their water consumption.”

Source - Law360

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