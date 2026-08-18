Data Center Backlash Fogs Finance Picture For New Projects

Steven Shparber’s articles from Mintz are most popular:
- in United States
- with readers working within the Oil & Gas and Telecomms industries
Mintz are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction and Strategy topic(s)
Steven Shparber was quoted in Law360 discussing how growing community opposition and regulatory scrutiny are affecting the financing and development of data centers across the United States.
Steven said, “[Places like Texas] really do want to try to separate out the wheat from the chaff in terms of these projects: which are real, which have good plans in place for their power supply, for plans related to their water consumption.”
Source - Law360
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