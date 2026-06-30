Poway, SB 1326, And The Shift From Archaeology To Tribal Knowledge In California Development Review

A pending lawsuit filed by the California Attorney General against the City of Poway and proposed legislation, SB 1326, don’t change the law today — but they signal where Tribal Cultural Resource treatment...

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Summary:

A pending lawsuit filed by the California Attorney General against the City of Poway and proposed legislation, SB 1326, don’t change the law today — but they signal where Tribal Cultural Resource treatment and mitigation may be heading. For California developers, that signal is reason enough to exercise caution and consider taking action.

The Poway litigation is significant because it frames the discovery of ancestral human remains and Tribal cultural materials not as an isolated construction issue, but as new information requiring renewed CEQA review, Tribal consultation, and enforceable mitigation.

For landowners and developers, the message is that discoveries of Native American human remains or Tribal Cultural Resources can affect project timing, grading authority, site design, mitigation obligations, and long-term property use.

For lead agencies, the message is that local land-use authority remains intact, but the administrative record must show that the agency—not the developer alone—evaluated the resource, consulted appropriately, adopted enforceable mitigation, and considered Tribal cultural significance on its own terms. Recently proposed legislation, SB 1326, has the potential to signal a major shift in California land-use review: Tribal cultural resources may no longer be evaluated primarily through archaeology, but through a broader framework that gives greater weight to Tribal knowledge, sacred places, burial areas, and culturally appropriate treatment. In addition, the April 22, 2026 California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) lawsuit filed by the California Attorney General against the City of Poway further highlights the growing shift in focus and importance away from archaeology and towards traditional tribal knowledge and information as the primary source for how, when, where and why tribal cultural resources should be evaluated, recovered, studied, and what forms of mitigation measures are and are not acceptable.

The Poway case is an early warning for cities, counties, landowners, and developers. In April 2026, the California Attorney General sued the City of Poway, alleging that the City violated CEQA by allowing construction to proceed on the Hidden Valley Ranch residential project after the discovery of ancestral human remains and significant Tribal cultural resources. The complaint alleges that a 2003 EIR did not adopt mitigation for the potential discovery of ancestral human remains, that later archaeological work identified more than 8,000 Tribal cultural resources without Tribal consultation or Tribal monitoring, and that construction activities later uncovered multiple ancestral human remains.

As the Poway case proceeds, it will be interesting to see how the parties frame the discovery of Native American human remains and Tribal cultural resources as more than an enforcement of project conditions or construction-management issue. The Attorney General alleges that the discoveries were significant new information requiring further CEQA review, enforceable mitigation, and meaningful engagement with affected Tribes before the City allowed additional discretionary approvals and continued construction.

SB 1326 would strengthen that argument in future cases. The bill would expand CEQA’s definition of Tribal cultural resources to include sacred places identified by the Native American Heritage Commission, resources included in a local Tribal register, and sacred places such as sanctified cemeteries, cemeteries, and burial areas of California Native American Tribes.

The bill would also make explicit that Tribal cultural resources are a separate category from archaeological resources. That is the core shift. Under SB 1326, a lead agency that declines to use Tribal methods, Tribal standards, or Tribal traditional knowledge to identify or treat Tribal cultural resources would have to explain that decision in the environmental document and support it with substantial evidence.

That change could have real consequences for development projects. Today, many project teams rely heavily on records searches, surface surveys, archaeological testing, and data recovery. Those tools will remain important, but SB 1326 would make clear that they may not be enough. A resource that is not significant under conventional archaeological standards may still be significant because of its cultural, ceremonial, burial, landscape, or spiritual value to a Tribe.

SB 1326 would also strengthen mitigation obligations. Current CEQA law requires agencies, when feasible, to avoid damaging effects to Tribal cultural resources and lists examples of mitigation that may be considered. SB 1326 would move further by requiring adoption of mitigation measures to avoid or minimize significant adverse impacts, requiring consideration of avoidance and preservation in place when requested by a consulting Tribe, and requiring substantial evidence if the agency finds avoidance infeasible.

The Poway complaint highlights why this matters. The Attorney General challenges the City’s alleged reliance on a developer-prepared Unanticipated Discoveries Plan, arguing that the plan was not City-approved, was not developed through CEQA, was not subject to public or Tribal input, and was not enforceable mitigation. CEQA Guidelines already require mitigation measures to be enforceable and generally prohibit deferring formulation of mitigation until a later date.

The case also illustrates the limits of inadvertent-discovery planning. CEQA Guidelines section 15064.5 provides procedures for accidental discoveries of historical or unique archaeological resources, including immediate evaluation, contingency funding, and time for avoidance or mitigation. But those rules are still largely rooted in archaeological-resource analysis. SB 1326 would add a stronger Tribal cultural-resource lens when an inadvertent discovery may involve a sacred place, burial area, cultural landscape, or resource identified through Tribal knowledge.

Separate California human-remains laws also apply. When human remains are discovered outside a dedicated cemetery, Health and Safety Code section 7050.5 requires work to stop in the affected area until the coroner makes the required determinations. If the remains are Native American, the coroner must contact the Native American Heritage Commission within 24 hours. Public Resources Code section 5097.98 then requires the NAHC to identify the Most Likely Descendant, who may inspect the site and recommend treatment or disposition of the remains and associated grave goods.

Compliance with those human-remains procedures does not necessarily end the CEQA inquiry. Section 5097.98 addresses immediate protection, consultation with the Most Likely Descendant, treatment, reinterment, and culturally appropriate disposition. CEQA asks a separate question: whether the project, as approved or later implemented, may have significant environmental impacts that require further review or enforceable mitigation. That distinction is central to the Poway litigation.

For developers, the practical lesson is that Tribal cultural resource risk may continue through the construction phase of the project. The following are key factors and issues to consider:

Surface surveys, records searches, and even prior archaeological testing may not reveal the full extent of cultural resources on a site. As a result, grading, trenching, brush clearing, utility work, or phased construction may still uncover resources that trigger work stoppages, renewed consultation, additional mitigation, redesign, preservation areas, access obligations, or long-term property restrictions. Developers may be able to mitigate for this by consulting with the likely Most-Likely Descendant Tribe or, if there is a Tribal Monitoring Agreement, the monitoring Tribe to develop protocols that can be implemented in the event of inadvertent finds.

As part of the initial construction planning and conditions review, developers need to be aware of any mitigation measures or conditions that address inadvertent finds. If there are no inadvertent finds measures or conditions, then developers should be prepared to work with any tribal monitors to ensure there are plans and steps in place in the event of inadvertent finds. Developers need to be aware of the mitigation requirements for resources set forth in California Public Resources Code Sections 21083.2 and 21084.3.



For cities and counties, the message is equally direct: the lead agency cannot simply defer to the developer’s consultant. The following are key factors and issues to consider:

If new discoveries suggest that a project may affect Tribal cultural resources or ancestral human remains, the agency must evaluate whether CEQA requires further review, whether mitigation is enforceable, and whether Tribal cultural significance has been meaningfully considered. This inquiry and the resulting obligations will become more stringent and demanding if SB 1326 is enacted.

In addition, lead agencies must anticipate, plan for, and require either mitigation measures or conditions of approval that set forth a clear process in the event of inadvertent finds. Such a process should include fencing off the find area plus a buffer of at least 50 feet, timing for Tribal notification and consultation, and provisions that allow the lead agency to make a final determination in the event that the developer and Tribe reach an impasse.



This trend is not limited to discretionary CEQA projects. Recent housing laws also show the same movement. AB 130 includes a Tribal consultation and binding-conditions process for certain qualifying housing projects, requiring deference to Tribal information, Tribal knowledge, customs, and Tribal significance determinations, along with conditions such as Tribal monitoring, avoidance where feasible, cultural-records searches, NAHC Sacred Lands Inventory requests, and compliance with human-remains laws. AB 168 similarly added Tribal scoping consultation to the SB 35 streamlining process and can make a housing project ineligible for streamlining if unresolved Tribal cultural resource issues remain.

The bottom line is that California law is moving toward a more Tribal-centered model for cultural resource review. Archaeology will remain part of the process, but it may no longer be the controlling frame. The Poway case shows the litigation risk when discoveries are treated as isolated construction events. SB 1326 would push agencies and applicants to address Tribal cultural resources earlier, more directly, and with greater deference to Tribal knowledge, particularly where sacred places, burial areas, or ancestral remains may be involved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.