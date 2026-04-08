Eddie Prosser On Credit, Distress, And Discipline In Real Estate Lending (Video)

Host Spencer Kallick sits down with Eddie Prosser — Principal and Head of Credit at Thorofare Capital — for a look at what really separates disciplined lenders in volatile markets. From his time doing FDIC bank resolutions and distressed workouts to today's transitional real estate loans, Prosser breaks down the "Plan B" mindset, where the next wave of opportunity may surface (including office-basis resets), and why fundamentals and relationships still beat shortcuts — even in the age of AI.

self