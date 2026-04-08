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8 April 2026

Eddie Prosser On Credit, Distress, And Discipline In Real Estate Lending (Video)

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Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis

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Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.
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Host Spencer Kallick sits down with Eddie Prosser — Principal and Head of Credit at Thorofare Capital — for a look at what really separates disciplined lenders in volatile markets.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Spencer B. Kallick
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Host Spencer Kallick sits down with Eddie Prosser — Principal and Head of Credit at Thorofare Capital — for a look at what really separates disciplined lenders in volatile markets. From his time doing FDIC bank resolutions and distressed workouts to today's transitional real estate loans, Prosser breaks down the "Plan B" mindset, where the next wave of opportunity may surface (including office-basis resets), and why fundamentals and relationships still beat shortcuts — even in the age of AI.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Spencer B. Kallick
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