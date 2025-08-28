Recent Transactions

Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing:
- Lenders in connection with a $2.75 billion refinancing transaction of a 129-property industrial portfolio. The portfolio consists of industrial properties spanning 12 states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. The transaction consisted of three loans: one balance sheet loan and one bridge loan, both of which refinanced existing indebtedness secured by the portfolio and one CMBS loan
- Lenders in the $1.3 billion refinancing of One Five One, a LEED Gold Certified Class A office tower owned by The Durst Organization and located at 151 West 42nd Street, New York, New York
- Lenders in the $900 million refinancing of 1301 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York, which is owned by the Paramount Group and is a LEED Gold Certified Class A office building
- A lender in a repo financing of a $500,000,000 loan for a portfolio of office properties located in New York state
- A lender in a repo financing of mortgage and mezzanine loans in excess of $500,000,000 for a property located in New York, New York
- A lender in the $57 million refinancing of a retail center located in San Juan Capistrano, California
- A leading investment bank in connection with two back-leverage credit facilities made to one of the world's largest alternative asset managers. The back leverage facilities were secured by large pre-development loans to a leading data center developer and operator, which were in turn secured by applicable development sites. This is just one of a growing number of back-leverage transactions Cadwalader has worked on where the real estate finance team has worked collaboratively with corporate and commercial finance teams, among other practice groups, on complex and bespoke transactions
- A lender in the workout, modification and disposition of a distressed mortgage loan secured by a multi-family property in Florida
