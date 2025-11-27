Going For Green In Real Estate Sectors – Episode 3 - Data Centres In The AI Era (Podcast)

- within Environment, Law Department Performance and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)
- in United States
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Going for green in real estate sectors EP3: Data Centres in the AI era
In our new series, Going for Green in Real Estate Sectors, we're exploring how ESG is shaping different areas of real estate — from logistics and living to data centres.
Listen to Episode 3 above or directly on Spotify, iTunes and Soundcloud. The episode features:
- Tim Healey - Partner, HSF Kramer
- JP Attlee – Senior Associate, HSF Kramer
- Ben Worth - Senior Legal Counsel, Global Switch
- Steven Parker – Solutions Engineering Director, Global Switch
Together, they explore how ESG and energy challenges are being addressed in data centre design and development, with a focus on innovation during the AI boom.
