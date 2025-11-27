ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Going For Green In Real Estate Sectors – Episode 3 - Data Centres In The AI Era (Podcast)

We explore expert strategies for overcoming ESG and energy challenges in data centre design and development.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Tim Healey,John Patrick Attlee, and Gabrielle Coppack
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Going for green in real estate sectors EP3: Data Centres in the AI era


In our new series, Going for Green in Real Estate Sectors, we're exploring how ESG is shaping different areas of real estate — from logistics and living to data centres.

Listen to Episode 3

Listen to Episode 3 above or directly on Spotify, iTunes and Soundcloud. The episode features:

  • Tim Healey - Partner, HSF Kramer
  • JP Attlee – Senior Associate, HSF Kramer
  • Ben Worth - Senior Legal Counsel, Global Switch
  • Steven Parker – Solutions Engineering Director, Global Switch

Together, they explore how ESG and energy challenges are being addressed in data centre design and development, with a focus on innovation during the AI boom.

Tim Healey
John Patrick Attlee
Gabrielle Coppack
