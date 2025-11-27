Going For Green In Real Estate Sectors – Episode 3 - Data Centres In The AI Era (Podcast)

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Going for green in real estate sectors EP3: Data Centres in the AI era



In our new series, Going for Green in Real Estate Sectors, we're exploring how ESG is shaping different areas of real estate — from logistics and living to data centres.

Listen to Episode 3 above or directly on Spotify, iTunes and Soundcloud. The episode features:

Tim Healey - Partner, HSF Kramer

- Partner, HSF Kramer JP Attlee – Senior Associate, HSF Kramer

– Senior Associate, HSF Kramer Ben Worth - Senior Legal Counsel, Global Switch

- Senior Legal Counsel, Global Switch Steven Parker – Solutions Engineering Director, Global Switch

Together, they explore how ESG and energy challenges are being addressed in data centre design and development, with a focus on innovation during the AI boom.

