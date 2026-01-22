Filing Period For Commercial Property Tax Appeals Commences – Nassau County Publishes 2027/28 Tentative Assessment Roll

On January 2, 2026, the Nassau County Department of Assessment published the tentative assessment roll for the 2027/28 tax year. This preliminary tax roll sets a value for each and every property in Nassau County and establishes a base upon which various taxes (school, general, etc.) will be calculated down the road. The 2027/28 assessments will form the basis of property tax calculations for the 2027/28 School tax bills issued in October, 2027, and the General (County/Town) tax bills issued in January, 2028.

The 2027/28 assessment roll will remain tentative for the next 14 months, during which time the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission ("ARC") is charged with the duty of reviewing and correcting the newly published assessments. Commercial property owners who believe that their value is inaccurate have a window of opportunity to challenge the assessment by filing a tax appeal with the ARC on or before March 2, 2026.

Commercial Property owners seeking property tax relief should consult an experienced real property tax certiorari attorney.

For frequently asked questions about grieving Nassau County property taxes:

Frequently Asked Questions | Nassau County, NY – Official Website

See searchable database to review your tentative assessment: LandRecord Lookup

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.