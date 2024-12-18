New Year, New Opportunities: Time To Grieve Nassau County Property Taxes For 2025/26

It's the holiday season! For many that means spending time with family and friends. A new year rings in, and then...like clockwork, the Nassau County Department of Assessment publishes the tentative assessment roll as of January 2, 2025 for 2025/26.

January starts the clock for New Year's resolutions and for grieving Nassau County property taxes. If residents and business owners feel their property taxes are inaccurate, the window of opportunity to challenge them with the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission ends March 3, 2025. Sometimes this deadline is extended, but it is best to proactively approach the due date.

Just like making personal New Year's resolutions about workout goals, eating healthier and starting a new hobby, each new year is a new chance to start fresh and grieve property taxes. As always, you should consult your tax certiorari attorney with any questions.

