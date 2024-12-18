ARTICLE
18 December 2024

New Year, New Opportunities: Time To Grieve Nassau County Property Taxes For 2025/26

Farrell Fritz, P.C.

Contributor

Farrell Fritz provides comprehensive legal expertise to businesses and individuals across the New York metropolitan area. The firm collaborates closely with clients to support business growth, resolve disputes, and manage wealth transitions. Inclusivity is central to its culture, fostering equality and diversity in professional development and client service. Farrell Fritz is committed to recruiting and promoting diverse talent, ensuring equitable opportunities within the firm. Additionally, the firm actively supports local communities through pro bono legal services, contributing positively to the region it serves.

United States Tax
Nancy DeBiasi

It's the holiday season! For many that means spending time with family and friends. A new year rings in, and then...like clockwork, the Nassau County Department of Assessment publishes the tentative assessment roll as of January 2, 2025 for 2025/26.

January starts the clock for New Year's resolutions and for grieving Nassau County property taxes. If residents and business owners feel their property taxes are inaccurate, the window of opportunity to challenge them with the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission ends March 3, 2025. Sometimes this deadline is extended, but it is best to proactively approach the due date.

Just like making personal New Year's resolutions about workout goals, eating healthier and starting a new hobby, each new year is a new chance to start fresh and grieve property taxes. As always, you should consult your tax certiorari attorney with any questions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Nancy DeBiasi
