26 February 2026

Nassau County Extends 2027/28 Property Tax Appeal Deadline

Nassau County taxpayers have been granted an extension of time to challenge their property taxes for the upcoming 2027/28 tax year.
Ryan C. Hild

Nassau County taxpayers have been granted an extension of time to challenge their property taxes for the upcoming 2027/28 tax year. The Nassau County Assessment Review Commission (ARC) has officially extended the filing deadline for the 2027/28 tax year from it's the statutory deadline of March 1 to March 31, 2026. While these extensions have become a familiar part of the Nassau County tax calendar, the new March 31st cutoff remains a firm administrative deadline.

As Nassau County's property tax calendar offers a near two year lag from date of appeal filing to date of tax bills, it is imperative that taxpayers preserve their rights by filing an administrative grievance prior to March 31. More specifically, the 2027/28 assessment roll is the basis for school tax bills that are mailed in October 2027 and the general tax bills that arrive in January of 2028.

The grievance process is the only formal way to ensure Nassau County taxpayers are not paying more than their fair share based on current market values. If a property owner fails to submit a complete application by the close of business on March 31, 2026, they will lose the legal right to contest the 2027/28 assessment and the next opportunity to file will not arrive until the following January.

For further information about the appeal process, taxpayers are encouraged to visit the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission (ARC) website. However, property tax appeals must comply with several local and state statutes. As such, if you have any interest in filing an appeal it would be wise to consult with a property tax attorney.

